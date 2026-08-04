Former Employee of Kyiv Detention Center "Forgot" to Declare Property Worth Almost UAH 3.9 Million to NACP

The total amount of false information exceeds UAH 3.85 million, which surpasses the threshold for criminal liability.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention established signs of false declaration by a former employee of the state institution "Kyiv Detention Center" involving property worth almost UAH 3.9 million.

Since a pre-trial investigation is already underway regarding these facts, the NACP sent the lifestyle monitoring materials to the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigations in Kyiv to be attached to the criminal proceedings. The official has already been notified of suspicion.

As indicated by the NACP, in the 2024 declaration, the former detention center employee did not declare a land plot and a garden house located on it, which he actually used and controlled.

At the same time, the declarant claimed that neither he nor his family members used this property. However, the materials collected by the agency indicate otherwise.

In particular, the NACP established that in July 2024, the land plot valued at UAH 32 thousand and the garden house valued at over UAH 3.8 million were registered to a third party, but the actual acquirer of the property was the declarant himself.

The total amount of false information exceeds UAH 3.85 million, which surpasses the threshold for criminal liability.

The NACP noted that the established circumstances contain signs of a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram, X to stay informed about the most important events.