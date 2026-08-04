Fines for appearing in a state of severe intoxication in public places are proposed to be significantly increased

Current fines are considered ineffective, so it is proposed to make the punishment stricter and supplement it with alternative measures.

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Fines for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication may become significantly stricter. In Ukraine, it is proposed to review the current amounts of administrative penalties, which, according to the initiators, no longer correspond to modern realities and do not deter offenders from dangerous behavior in public places.

It is proposed to review the responsibility for appearing in a state of severe alcohol intoxication

A petition No. 41/010435-26ep was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers, proposing amendments to the legislation to significantly strengthen administrative responsibility for persons appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication if such behavior violates public order, creates danger to others, or humiliates human dignity and public morality.

The author notes that the current amount of the administrative penalty was established many years ago and today has practically lost its deterrent effect. In his opinion, it no longer corresponds to current economic conditions and does not encourage offenders to observe public order.

Statistics: every eighth administrative offense is related to intoxication

The petition provides data based on information from the National Police of Ukraine for 2024.

It is noted that 13.2% of all administrative offenses in Ukraine were committed by persons who were under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Of these, 11.6% were related specifically to alcohol intoxication.

According to the author, this means that approximately every eighth administrative offense is related to intoxication, and such figures indicate the need to revise current legislation for more effective protection of public order and citizen safety.

Problems raised by the author

Citizens daily encounter cases where persons in a state of severe alcohol intoxication behave aggressively, use obscene language, harass passersby, lie on sidewalks, in parks, playgrounds, near shops and public transport stops, or create danger for themselves and others.

The author emphasizes that such situations are especially distressing for families with children, elderly people, and all those who wish to live in a safe and civilized society.

At the same time, he stresses that the purpose of the proposed changes is not to punish citizens for the mere fact of consuming alcoholic beverages. In his opinion, every adult citizen has the right to rest and leisure within the law, but responsibility should arise for behavior that violates public order, creates danger, or offends human dignity.

Proposed changes

The petition proposes that the Cabinet of Ministers develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law that would provide for:

a significant increase in administrative responsibility for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication;

a revision of fine amounts in accordance with current economic realities;

the possibility of applying alternative measures, including community service or installment payment of fines in cases defined by law;

conducting information campaigns on responsible alcohol consumption and respect for public order.

What the author believes the changes will achieve

The author of the appeal believes that implementing such changes will contribute to reducing the number of administrative offenses, increasing public safety, fostering mutual respect among citizens, and strengthening society’s trust in the state.

The petition also states that a strong state is one where citizens can safely be on the streets, in parks, at public transport stops, and other public places without fearing aggressive or inappropriate behavior of persons in a state of severe alcohol intoxication. At the end of the appeal, there is a call to support the initiative and initiate the relevant legislative changes.

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