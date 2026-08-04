  1. In Ukraine

Heir died before formalizing the inheritance: who now has the right to it

23:30, 4 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
What inheritance transmission is, when it applies, and who can use this right.
Heir died before formalizing the inheritance: who now has the right to it
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

After a person’s death, inheritance issues do not always follow the usual scenario. In practice, there are situations when an heir entitled to receive property by law or will dies before formalizing their rights. In such a case, this does not mean that the right to the inheritance automatically disappears. The law provides a special mechanism that allows the right to accept the inheritance to be transferred to other persons. This mechanism is called inheritance transmission. The Ministry of Justice explained in which cases it applies, who can use this right, and what deadlines must be considered.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

What is inheritance transmission

Inheritance transmission occurs when, after a person’s death, an inheritance opens, but the heir by law or will dies after its opening and does not have time to accept the inheritance.

In this situation, the right to accept the share of the inheritance belonging to that heir passes to their own heirs. This legal mechanism is called inheritance transmission.

Simply put, it looks like this:

  • the testator dies;
  • the inheritance opens;
  • the heir dies before accepting it;
  • the right to accept their share passes to their heirs.

It is important to understand that the heirs do not receive the property itself, but the right to accept the inheritance. To acquire the inherited property, this right must be exercised in accordance with legal requirements.

Who has the right to inheritance transmission

The mechanism of inheritance transmission can be used only under certain conditions.

It applies if the heir by law or will died after the inheritance opened but did not have time to accept it. In this case, the right to accept their share passes to their heirs.

At the same time, the law establishes an exception: the rules of inheritance transmission do not apply to the right to accept the compulsory share in the inheritance.

Additionally, it is necessary to consider the specifics of accepting the inheritance. The legislation provides different ways to accept it. In particular, an heir who permanently lived with the testator at the time the inheritance opened, under certain legal conditions, is considered to have accepted the inheritance.

Therefore, when examining each inheritance case, all circumstances and legal requirements must be taken into account.

What is the deadline for accepting inheritance under inheritance transmission

There is a separate rule regarding deadlines for inheritance transmission.

A person to whom the right to accept the inheritance has passed may exercise it within the remaining period for accepting the inheritance.

If at the time of the heir’s death this period is less than three months, it is automatically extended to three months.

For example, if two months remained until the deadline for accepting the inheritance, the heirs who acquired the right under inheritance transmission will have three months to accept it.

Features during martial law

The Ministry of Justice also noted that during martial law, the legislation provides special rules for calculating certain deadlines in inheritance relations.

In particular, these features apply when the state registration of a person’s death is carried out later than one month from the date of death or from the date the person was declared deceased.

Such norms must be taken into account when formalizing inheritance rights.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook, on Instagram and on X, to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

07:30, 4 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Living Abroad but Holding a Ukrainian Passport: Can the State Tax Service Withhold a Percentage of Income?

The Tax Service explained that if a citizen is a tax non-resident of Ukraine and receives income only abroad, there is no obligation to file a declaration in their home country.

Seven Years Under Investigation Without Guilt: How Much Compensation the State Must Pay According to the Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court confirmed that the budget law cannot reduce the amount of compensation for unlawful prosecution.

Restrictions on the Right to Drive a Car for Failure to Appear at the Territorial Recruitment Center and Review of Old Decisions on Unfitness: Digest of Judicial Practice

Why courts refuse to cancel records of being wanted in Reserve+ and how servicemen can achieve discharge after closure of cases on AWOL.

The State Service for Education Quality of Ukraine Received New Powers: What School Principals Should Prepare For

The document defines when inspectors can visit a school without prior notice, which documents they must present, and in which cases the school principal has the right to deny them access.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]