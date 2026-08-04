Heir died before formalizing the inheritance: who now has the right to it

What inheritance transmission is, when it applies, and who can use this right.

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After a person’s death, inheritance issues do not always follow the usual scenario. In practice, there are situations when an heir entitled to receive property by law or will dies before formalizing their rights. In such a case, this does not mean that the right to the inheritance automatically disappears. The law provides a special mechanism that allows the right to accept the inheritance to be transferred to other persons. This mechanism is called inheritance transmission. The Ministry of Justice explained in which cases it applies, who can use this right, and what deadlines must be considered.

What is inheritance transmission

Inheritance transmission occurs when, after a person’s death, an inheritance opens, but the heir by law or will dies after its opening and does not have time to accept the inheritance.

In this situation, the right to accept the share of the inheritance belonging to that heir passes to their own heirs. This legal mechanism is called inheritance transmission.

Simply put, it looks like this:

the testator dies;

the inheritance opens;

the heir dies before accepting it;

the right to accept their share passes to their heirs.

It is important to understand that the heirs do not receive the property itself, but the right to accept the inheritance. To acquire the inherited property, this right must be exercised in accordance with legal requirements.

Who has the right to inheritance transmission

The mechanism of inheritance transmission can be used only under certain conditions.

It applies if the heir by law or will died after the inheritance opened but did not have time to accept it. In this case, the right to accept their share passes to their heirs.

At the same time, the law establishes an exception: the rules of inheritance transmission do not apply to the right to accept the compulsory share in the inheritance.

Additionally, it is necessary to consider the specifics of accepting the inheritance. The legislation provides different ways to accept it. In particular, an heir who permanently lived with the testator at the time the inheritance opened, under certain legal conditions, is considered to have accepted the inheritance.

Therefore, when examining each inheritance case, all circumstances and legal requirements must be taken into account.

What is the deadline for accepting inheritance under inheritance transmission

There is a separate rule regarding deadlines for inheritance transmission.

A person to whom the right to accept the inheritance has passed may exercise it within the remaining period for accepting the inheritance.

If at the time of the heir’s death this period is less than three months, it is automatically extended to three months.

For example, if two months remained until the deadline for accepting the inheritance, the heirs who acquired the right under inheritance transmission will have three months to accept it.

Features during martial law

The Ministry of Justice also noted that during martial law, the legislation provides special rules for calculating certain deadlines in inheritance relations.

In particular, these features apply when the state registration of a person’s death is carried out later than one month from the date of death or from the date the person was declared deceased.

Such norms must be taken into account when formalizing inheritance rights.

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