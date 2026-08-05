Why Not Every Product Can Be Called "Natural": Legal Requirements

Which ingredients and production methods give manufacturers the right to use the label "natural" on packaging.

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When a buyer sees the label "natural" or "made from natural ingredients" on a product’s packaging, it can influence their choice as much as the price or composition. At the same time, such labels are not arbitrary marketing claims. Ukrainian legislation clearly defines under what conditions manufacturers have the right to use the word "natural" on the label and what requirements the ingredients and their production process must meet.

When a product can be called made from natural ingredients

The use of the labels "made from natural ingredients" or other derivatives on packaging is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Consumer Information Regarding Food Products."

The law establishes that a food product ingredient can be considered natural only if a number of requirements regarding its origin and production method are simultaneously met.

What the origin of natural ingredients should be

According to the law, only an ingredient produced exclusively from the following can be considered natural:

plants;

algae;

fungi;

food products of animal origin;

microorganisms;

natural mineral water;

sea water or marine mineral deposits.

Which production methods are allowed

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection emphasizes: only one or several legally defined processes may be used to produce a natural ingredient. These include:

physical processes, including extrusion, pasteurization, and sterilization;

microbiological processes;

enzymatic processes (only for substances that exist in nature);

use and/or addition of drinking water;

removal of one or more components;

adjustment of pH level.

When a manufacturer has the right to write "made from natural ingredients"

If all ingredients of a food product meet the legal requirements, the product’s name may include the definition "made from natural ingredients" or other derivatives of this wording.

When the word "natural" can be used regarding flavorings

Separate rules apply to flavorings.

The word "natural" may be used together with the indication of the food product, food product category, or the plant or animal source from which the flavoring was extracted only if its aromatic component was extracted fully or at least 95% by mass from the specified source.

In such cases, the flavoring is labeled as "natural flavoring" with the indication of the food product name, food product category, or the source from which it was extracted.

Who sets the requirements for natural food ingredients

The requirements for the production processes of natural food ingredients and natural food products are approved by the central executive authority in the field of health protection. They are based on scientific justification, European Union legislation, and documents from international organizations.

Thus, the label "natural" on packaging is not an advertising slogan but a characteristic whose use is allowed only when legal requirements are met. Therefore, when choosing products, it is worth paying attention not only to bright labels but also to information about composition and labeling, as they must comply with established legal rules.

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