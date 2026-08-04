10 Myths About Alimony That People Still Believe: The Ministry of Justice Explained the Truth

The Ministry of Justice debunked popular myths about alimony.

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There are many misconceptions surrounding alimony. The Lviv Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has debunked the most common ones.

Myth 1. If I am not officially employed, I do not have to pay alimony.

In fact, the obligation to support a child does not disappear.

Myth 2. If there is no property, the enforcement officer will do nothing.

In reality, the enforcement officer can seize not only property but also income and apply other measures provided by law.

Myth 3. Giving money in cash is enough.

It is best to have documentary proof of payment to avoid disputes in the future.

Myth 4. Partial payment automatically closes the debt.

No. The debt is reduced only by the amount actually paid.

Myth 5. If the child turns 18, all debts are written off.

No. The alimony debt must still be repaid.

Myth 6. If I change my place of residence, the enforcement officer will not find me.

Enforcement officers use state information systems and registries.

Myth 7. If we agreed verbally, the court decision no longer applies.

No. Until the decision is changed according to the law, it must be enforced.

Myth 8. The debt can simply be "frozen."

No. It continues to exist until fully repaid.

Myth 9. The enforcement officer decides how much to pay.

No. They enforce the court decision or a notarized agreement.

Myth 10. If there is a dispute about the calculation, nothing can be changed.

In fact, only the parties to the enforcement proceedings have the right to receive the debt calculation and, if they disagree, to appeal it in the manner prescribed by law.

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