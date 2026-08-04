Veterans will be able to pay less for housing rent: how the new tax discount works

The list of persons eligible to use a tax discount related to expenses for housing rent agreements (apartment or house) has been expanded to include combatants and persons with disabilities due to the war.

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From January 1, 2026, Ukraine has expanded the list of citizens who can use a tax discount for expenses on housing rent. Combatants and persons with disabilities due to the war have been added to this list.

As reported by the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Kharkiv region, the changes were made in accordance with Law No. 4536 to the Tax Code of Ukraine. From now on, expenses that can be included in the tax discount include funds actually paid under a rental agreement for an apartment or house, executed in accordance with legal requirements.

This opportunity is available to individual income taxpayers who have the status of combatants or persons with disabilities due to the war.

At the same time, the right to a tax discount applies only under certain conditions. In particular, the taxpayer and their first-degree relatives must not own suitable housing outside the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They must also not receive state payments intended to cover housing costs.

The amount of the tax discount for housing rent cannot exceed 30 minimum wages established as of January 1 of the relevant tax year.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the State Tax Service notes that the procedure for calculating the tax discount is determined by Article 166 of the Tax Code of Ukraine.

To receive it, the taxpayer submits a declaration of property status and income along with supporting documents to the controlling authority where they are registered. If expenses are confirmed by an electronic settlement document, only its details are indicated in the declaration.