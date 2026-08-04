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Compensation for vacation without dismissal: is it taken into account when paying sick leave

21:13, 4 August 2026
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When calculating payments for disability certificates, the salary on which the single social contribution (SSC) is accrued within the calculation period is taken into account.
Compensation for vacation without dismissal: is it taken into account when paying sick leave
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Monetary compensation for unused annual leave paid to an employee without dismissal is taken into account when calculating sick leave. Such payment is included in the earnings for the calculation period if the single social contribution (SSC) has been accrued on it.

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The relevant rules are defined by the Procedure for calculating the average salary for payments under compulsory state social insurance, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1266 dated September 26, 2001. According to paragraph 3 of Procedure No. 1266, when calculating payments for disability certificates, the salary on which SSC is accrued within the calculation period is taken into account.

Compensation for unused leave meets these requirements because:

  • it belongs to the additional wage fund according to subparagraph 2.2.12 of the Instruction on wage statistics No. 5, approved by the order of the State Statistics Committee dated January 13, 2004;
  • it is part of the wage fund;
  • SSC is accrued on it in the general manner.

Thus, such payment is part of the earnings used to determine the average daily salary when calculating sick leave.

To determine the average daily salary, payments that simultaneously meet three conditions are taken into account:

  • are reflected in the Tax Calculation (Consolidated Report);
  • are the basis for SSC accrual;
  • are accrued in the months included in the calculation period.

Compensation for unused leave without dismissal meets these criteria. Therefore, it:

  • is fully included in the earnings of the month in which it was actually accrued in accounting;
  • increases the average daily salary;
  • may affect the amount of payment under the disability certificate.

Payment of compensation for unused days of annual leave without termination of employment has restrictions.

According to Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leaves," an employee can receive monetary compensation for part of the annual leave without dismissal only if he/she has already used at least 24 calendar days of annual leave for the respective working year.

That is, only those days of leave that exceed the established minimum of 24 calendar days can be replaced by compensation.

If compensation for unused leave is paid legally and SSC is accrued on it, it is necessarily taken into account when calculating sick leave as part of the earnings of the respective month.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Ministry of Health of Ukraine by order No. 1044 approved a new Standard for hospitalization, transfer, and discharge of patients from inpatient care. The document will be mandatory for all healthcare institutions regardless of ownership form and for private practitioners providing specialized medical care.

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