"Certificates of Conformity" for cars at half price: how scammers trick drivers out of money

Such "certificates" are invalid, and after receiving the money, the scammers stop responding.

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Scammers have increasingly started using a scheme involving fake issuance of certificates of conformity for vehicles. They offer drivers quick remote document processing at a significantly lower price than the market rate.

According to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, scammers may post ads selling cars with supposedly ready document packages or offer assistance with obtaining certificates for cars imported from abroad.

Separately, scammers promise to produce the document online without the necessary inspections. However, such "certificates" are invalid, and after receiving the money, the scammers stop responding.

Main signs of the scam scheme:

document processing exclusively online without personal verification;

suspiciously low service cost;

lack of mandatory inspection procedures;

requirement to transfer money to a personal bank card.

Experts advise obtaining certificates of conformity only through authorized certification bodies and not to trust offers with too good conditions.

If a person becomes a victim of fraud or detects a suspicious scheme, it is recommended to contact the Cyber Police.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", scammers have actively started sending phishing emails allegedly from the State Executive Service of Ukraine. Scammers try to make citizens open malicious files, visit fake websites, or provide personal data. As warned by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the purpose of such messages is to gain access to users' confidential information or force them to perform dangerous actions under the pretext of allegedly opening enforcement proceedings.