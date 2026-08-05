Money comes into PayPal: how an individual entrepreneur can officially withdraw funds and avoid mistakes

If a personal account of an individual is registered in the PayPal system, such funds are taxed as individual income.

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Individual entrepreneurs who receive payment for their services through the international payment system PayPal must consider the type of account registration, as this affects the income taxation procedure.

As explained by the State Tax Service, if an individual entrepreneur uses a business PayPal account opened in 2022, the funds must be transferred to a business bank account in Ukraine before the end of the current quarter. After that, the income is taxed according to the simplified system rules — a single tax and military levy.

If a personal account of an individual is registered in PayPal, the received funds are considered the citizen’s income. In this case, they are subject to personal income tax at 18% and a military levy of 5%. For this, it is necessary to submit a declaration of property status and income by May 1 of the year following the reporting year.

Tax authorities also note that funds received from foreign economic activity are included in the individual entrepreneur’s income only if they are subsequently transferred to a business account in a Ukrainian bank. If the money remains in the international payment system account or is credited to a personal bank account, they are taxed according to the rules established for individuals.

The date of income receipt is considered the day the funds are credited to the account in the international payment system. If the income is received in foreign currency, it is converted into hryvnias at the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine valid on the date of funds receipt.