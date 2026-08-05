Social Leave for Foreigners: Who Has the Right and What Are the Conditions

Foreign citizens officially employed in Ukraine are granted leave under the same conditions as Ukrainian citizens.

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Foreigners who are officially employed in Ukraine and work based on a work permit have the same labor rights as Ukrainian citizens. This also applies to the right to social leave, including additional paid leave for employees who have children.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On Leave" No. 504/96-VR dated November 15, 1996, foreign citizens who officially work in Ukraine enjoy the right to all types of leave on general grounds. This includes annual, social, educational, additional leaves, as well as unpaid leave.

In particular, a foreign employee who is a father of two children may use the right to additional paid social leave if the legal requirements are met. One of the conditions is that the other parent has not used the same right.

The right of foreigners to labor guarantees equal to those of Ukrainian citizens is also enshrined in Article 54 of the Law of Ukraine "On Private International Law" No. 2709-IV, unless otherwise provided by law or international treaties of Ukraine. In addition, the employment of foreigners is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Employment" No. 5067-VI, which defines the procedure for obtaining a work permit for foreigners and stateless persons.