Volodymyr Zelensky expects that the NSDC Secretary, together with officials and the military, will add efficiency and substance to all work preparing for winter.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky officially introduced the new NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko.

The head of state emphasized that Klymenko proved his effectiveness through his work at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

“By its nature, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is a system of security and rescue structures that are managed and directed precisely through the Minister of Internal Affairs. Ihor very well coordinated their work. Now, in the NSDC of Ukraine, such a coordination function needs to be maximally strengthened,” he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky expects that the NSDC Secretary, together with the Prime Minister, all necessary officials, the Office team, the military, and special services, will add efficiency and substance to all work preparing for winter.

“I expect more concrete and coordinated interaction among all components of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces. Ukraine needs to quickly carry out all preparatory work to localize the production of air defense systems, the necessary missiles, and other additional weapons in Ukraine. More attention must be paid to cyber threats coming from Russia, counteracting Russian disinformation and information operations they conduct.

I expect proposals from Ihor Klymenko on what decisions need to be made for greater results for Ukraine,” he added.

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