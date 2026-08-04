Hospital or outpatient treatment: The Ministry of Health changed the approach to hospitalization

New rules for hospitalization, treatment, and discharge will apply in Ukraine.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Ministry of Health has approved a new Standard for the hospitalisation, transfer, and discharge of patients from inpatient care, as per Order No. 1044. This document will be mandatory for all healthcare institutions, regardless of ownership, and for private practitioners providing specialised medical care.

The Ministry of Health announced that the document unifies approaches to planned and emergency hospitalisation, continuation of inpatient treatment, transfer, and the safe discharge of adult patients.

It is noted that hospitalisation criteria existed previously in clinical protocols, sectoral standards, and local documents of medical institutions. However, these were not combined into a single system. Consequently, decisions could depend on the practices of a particular institution, which sometimes led to the refusal of hospitalisation for patients who needed it, as well as unjustified inpatient stays for individuals who could have been safely treated on an outpatient basis. The lack of unified approaches also led to differing interpretations of decisions by patients, medical professionals, and regulatory authorities.

"This is the first Standard in Ukraine that combines the relevant criteria into a comprehensive system, covering the entire journey of an adult patient—from the decision on hospitalisation to the continuation of treatment, transfer, or discharge. The Standard is mandatory for healthcare institutions of all ownership forms that provide specialised medical care to adults, as well as for individual entrepreneurs licensed to practise medicine," the Ministry of Health stated.

"The new Standard is not about limiting hospitalisation or reducing medical care. If a person’s condition requires round-the-clock monitoring, complex treatment, or intervention that cannot be safely performed on an outpatient basis, the patient must be hospitalised. At the same time, a hospital bed itself is not treatment; the outcome is ensured by diagnostics, necessary therapy, medical interventions, and teamwork. Our task is for every person to receive care in the appropriate place and according to their condition, and for inpatient care to always remain accessible for patients with acute and severe conditions," emphasised Viktor Liashko, the Minister of Health of Ukraine.

The Standard is based on current guidelines from leading international professional societies for each clinical area, including recommendations from the European Society of Cardiology, the Surviving Sepsis Campaign, KDIGO, ILAE, and other professional organisations.

The methodology for assessing the appropriateness of hospitalisation incorporates the international Appropriateness Evaluation Protocol, whose adapted approaches have been used for decades in healthcare systems worldwide.

The Doctor’s Decision Remains Decisive

The criteria do not function as an automatic algorithm and do not replace individual clinical judgement. The doctor assesses the patient’s overall condition, disease dynamics, examination results, comorbidities, risks of outpatient treatment, and the capabilities of the specific medical institution. Formal compliance or non-compliance with a particular criterion alone does not automatically mean hospitalisation or refusal thereof. The final decision is made by the doctor, considering the entire clinical picture.

The Standard provides that grounds for inpatient treatment may include:

The need for round-the-clock medical supervision.

The necessity of continuous monitoring of vital functions.

Performing invasive or high-risk interventions.

Treatment that cannot be safely provided on an outpatient basis.

Lack of accessible and safe outpatient alternatives.

Critical indicators of respiration, circulation, consciousness, or laboratory test results.

Separate criteria are defined for cardiological, neurological, infectious, surgical, gastroenterological, urological, obstetric, paediatric, and other conditions.

If a final decision cannot be made immediately, the Standard provides for a medical observation period lasting up to 24 hours. During this time, doctors conduct necessary diagnostics, dynamically assess the patient’s condition, and determine the further course: hospitalisation, transfer to a specialised department, or continuation of outpatient treatment.

Deviation from Criteria and Social Indications

A doctor may reasonably deviate from formal criteria if there are clinical grounds or significant social risks affecting the patient’s safety. The doctor must record the reasons for such a decision, expected benefits, possible risks, and the timing of reassessment in the Medical Records Registry.

Separately, the Standard systematically regulates hospitalisation for social indications for the first time. Previously, there were no unified, separately defined grounds for such decisions. This concerns situations where outpatient treatment may be dangerous or practically impossible due to:

Lack of safe housing, heating, water, electricity, or communication.

Risk of violence.

Inability of the person to self-care and lack of proper care.

Inability to safely control treatment with insulin, oxygen, anticoagulants, or parenteral medications.

Lack of access to necessary equipment or medical services at home.

Inability to undergo repeat examination due to lack of transport or communication.

Lack of timely access to primary medical or social assistance.

In such cases, temporary hospitalisation with the involvement of social services and repeated assessment of the situation is possible. This is an important mechanism for protecting people in difficult life circumstances: social risks that make treatment outside the hospital dangerous should not be ignored.

Discharge Does Not Mean Cessation of Care

The main criterion for discharge is the absence of the need for round-the-clock doctor supervision and the ability to safely continue treatment on an outpatient basis. The appropriateness of the patient’s stay in the hospital should be assessed daily; however, this does not mean automatic or premature discharge. If the patient still requires round-the-clock supervision, continuous monitoring, or treatment impossible outside the hospital, inpatient care continues as long as the condition requires.

After discharge, medical care does not cease but changes its format. The family doctor remains the main point of contact, monitors the patient’s condition, supports treatment, prescribes necessary examinations, and if needed, refers to a specialised consultant for follow-up examination or hospitalisation.

Hospitalisation of Children

The decision on the hospitalisation of children is made individually by the doctor, taking into account age, condition, and all clinical circumstances. The Standard separately considers a factor that often directly affects treatment outcomes in paediatrics—the ability of the family to provide proper and safe care.

If organising such care at home is impossible, or parents or legal representatives are not confident they can timely recognise dangerous symptoms, this may be an independent reason for the child’s hospitalisation.

The introduction of unified criteria is intended to increase the justification and transparency of clinical decisions, ensure continuity of treatment, and help rationally use bed capacity, equipment, and medical staff time. It is not about reducing the volume of medical care but about providing it in the appropriate place, in the necessary volume, and according to the individual’s condition.

"The Standard does not set tariffs, rules for payment of medical services, or the number of hospital beds," the Ministry of Health added.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.