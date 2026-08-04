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How to Protect Real Estate from Illegal Registration Actions

18:27, 4 August 2026
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The owner of a real estate object has the right to apply to a state registrar or notary with a request to prohibit registration actions regarding their real estate object.
How to Protect Real Estate from Illegal Registration Actions
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The owner of real estate may temporarily prohibit registration actions concerning their property. This mechanism can be particularly useful in cases where there is a risk of illegal sale, re-registration of ownership rights, or other registration actions occurring without the owner’s knowledge. This information was provided by the Department of State Registration of the Executive Committee of the Kremenchuk City Council.

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How to Establish a Prohibition

The owner of a real estate object has the right to submit a request to a state registrar or notary to prohibit registration actions concerning their real estate object.

Such an application is promptly registered in the database of applications within the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate. Registration actions regarding the object are suspended based on this application. This prohibition is temporary; the owner is granted 15 calendar days to submit a legally binding court decision prohibiting registration actions to the state registrar. If the court decision is not submitted within this period, the state registrar will make a decision to resume registration actions concerning the respective real estate object.

Can Such a Prohibition Be Re-established?

Yes. The owner may resubmit an application to prohibit registration actions concerning the same real estate object 5 calendar days after the expiry of the initial 15-day period.

However, the law imposes restrictions: the application will not be accepted if the applicant’s identity or ownership of the real estate object cannot be established, or if the five-day period stipulated by law has not elapsed.

Is a Court Decision Alone Sufficient for a Prohibition?

No, the mere adoption of a court decision is not sufficient to ensure its implementation in the State Register of Rights. The law explicitly states that the court decision or the owner’s application to prohibit registration actions must be registered in the State Register of Rights.

"The mere existence of a court decision does not imply that information about the prohibition has already been entered into the State Register of Rights.

Therefore, if a court prohibition on registration actions is established, we recommend contacting the state registrar or notary to perform the registration actions stipulated by law," the department added.

 

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