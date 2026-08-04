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Zelensky, Koretsky, and Other Officials Identified Directions for Intensive Work with the EU

18:37, 4 August 2026
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Volodymyr Zelensky: we must build relations at all levels in such a way that Ukraine receives the necessary packages and decisions to support resilience this winter.
Zelensky, Koretsky, and Other Officials Identified Directions for Intensive Work with the EU
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Zelensky Outlines Priorities for Ukraine’s EU Accession

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he and government officials have identified areas for more intensive engagement with the European Union.

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The Head of State noted that two clusters in the negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union have already been opened this year, with preparations underway to open four more.

"From our side, everything has been done to ensure a positive decision. Together with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, the new Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov, and the relevant deputies of the Head of the Office, Serhiy Kyslytsia and Ihor Zhovkva, we agreed on three priorities that must be implemented moving forward," he stated.

President Zelensky underscored that Ukraine is working towards full membership in the European Union, viewing it not only as a political or economic objective but also as a security imperative – both for Ukraine and for the European Union.

"It is precisely with Ukraine’s accession to the European Union that the geopolitical uncertainty, which Russia has exploited for several decades to sow destabilisation in both Ukraine and the EU, will be removed. Conversely, with Ukraine’s strength, the EU gains the necessary security capabilities, thereby strengthening the European component of the Euro-Atlantic community," he asserted.

The Head of State emphasised the current need to maximise all opportunities for Ukraine’s sectoral integration into the European Union.

"Ukraine must be perceived by all Europeans as an integral part of routine European processes, and this should drive our political momentum and the decisions of leaders and countries.

Thirdly, we must, of course, build relationships at all levels to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary packages and decisions to support resilience this winter. Relations with Brussels and European institutions, European capitals, and communities in European countries must be practical – focusing on what can truly support the protection of life in Ukraine. I am counting on results," the President added.

 

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