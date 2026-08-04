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Denys Maslov: 17 More Ratifications Needed for the Convention on the Compensation Commission for Ukraine to Enter into Force

19:59, 4 August 2026
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The Minister of Justice emphasized that the Compensation Mechanism should become a universal tool for states that become victims of unprovoked aggression.
Denys Maslov: 17 More Ratifications Needed for the Convention on the Compensation Commission for Ukraine to Enter into Force
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The Ukrainian Minister of Justice, Denys Maslov, has asserted that tangible compensation for victims of Russian aggression, facilitated by the International Compensation Mechanism, alongside the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, will act as a deterrent against further aggressive acts. He made this statement during the annual meeting of the heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions, "Restoring Peace and Ukraine’s Leadership," held in Kyiv.

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The Minister emphasised that the Compensation Mechanism should serve as a universal instrument for all states that become victims of unprovoked aggression.

"Today, in the third year of the Damage Registry’s operation, we have 21 open categories and almost 180,000 claims. This statistic definitely does not reflect the scale of damage caused by the Russian Federation and the number of victims. We must unite our efforts so that every victim finally receives real compensation. Only then can we restore justice. As soon as Ukrainians receive the first payments, the flow of claims will immediately increase," Denys Maslov stated.

The Minister called upon diplomats to intensify dialogue with international partners regarding the ratification of the Convention.

"One of our key tasks now is to ensure the entry into force of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine. For this, at least 17 more ratifications are needed," he added.

Denys Maslov also highlighted the necessity of an international discussion on limiting the immunities of the aggressor state. He noted that numerous Russian assets located abroad could be utilised to compensate victims.

Concurrently, he urged ambassadors to actively disseminate information among Ukrainians abroad about the Damage Registry and the free legal assistance available to them. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine coordinates the free legal assistance system and provides relevant consultations.

Finally, Denys Maslov appealed to diplomats to prioritise the issue of returning illegally displaced and deported Ukrainian children. He also encouraged them to leverage the outcomes of interstate court cases against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in their communications with international partners.

The Ministry of Justice reiterated that the International Compensation Mechanism is a comprehensive tool designed to ensure fair and effective compensation for damages inflicted upon Ukraine and its citizens as a result of Russian aggression. It comprises three components: the Damage Registry, the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine, and the future compensation fund.

Currently, the Registry is operational and accepts claims for damages, losses, and harm. Claims for compensation can be submitted by individuals and legal entities, as well as state and local government bodies, via the Diia web portal.

The Commission will review claims and determine the appropriate amount of compensation, while the fund will ensure payments based on its decisions. To date, the Convention on the Establishment of the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine has been ratified by 8 countries, with 25 ratifications required for it to enter into force.

 

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