A Member of the Military Medical Commission "Forgot" to Declare Information Worth 1.9 Million UAH, and a Juror — Over 948 Thousand UAH: How They Were Punished

Four officials were fined based on NACP materials.

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In Ukraine, courts have found four individuals guilty of submitting false information in their declarations and have imposed administrative penalties. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Specifically, the Magdalynivka District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region found an assistant forester of the Kotovske forestry, part of the Novomoskovsk forestry department of the "Eastern Forest Office" branch of the State Specialized Economic Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", guilty of an administrative offence under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The NACP established that the individual submitted false information in their 2024 declaration, amounting to over UAH 1.3 million. The court imposed an administrative fine.

Similarly, the Zarichnyi District Court of Sumy city found a member of the military-medical commission of the communal non-commercial enterprise "Clinical Hospital No. 5" of the Sumy City Council guilty of an administrative offence under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The NACP established that this individual submitted false information in their 2024 declaration, totalling approximately UAH 1.9 million. The court imposed an administrative fine.

The Lutsk City District Court of Volyn region found a deputy of the Rozhyshche City Council, Lutsk district, Volyn region, guilty of submitting false information in their 2024 declaration, amounting to UAH 948,000. The court imposed an administrative fine.

Additionally, the Svitlovodsk City District Court of Kirovohrad region found a deputy of the Svitlovodsk City Council, Kirovohrad region, guilty of an administrative offence under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The NACP established that this individual submitted false information in their 2024 declaration, exceeding UAH 1.04 million. The court imposed an administrative fine.

In addition, following controls on the completeness of declaration filings, three substantiated conclusions were sent to the National Police of Ukraine concerning:

A juror of the Khmelnytsky City District Court of Khmelnytsky region, regarding the submission of false information in the annual declaration for 2024, amounting to over UAH 948,000 (indicating an administrative offence under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses).

A deputy of the Dubrivka Village Council, Zviahel district, Zhytomyr region, concerning the submission of false information in the annual declaration for 2024, amounting to over UAH 39.67 million (indicating a criminal offence under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The same deputy, concerning the submission of false information in the annual declaration for 2025, amounting to over UAH 39.19 million (indicating a criminal offence under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

These substantiated conclusions were sent to the National Police of Ukraine for decision-making in accordance with current legislation.

Earlier, it was reported that a former employee of the Kyiv pre-trial detention centre "forgot" to declare property worth almost UAH 3.9 million.

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