The Most Popular Specialties of 2026 Named: Management Surpassed Psychology and Law

The most popular specialty in 2026 was management — applicants submitted 105,301 applications.

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The stage of submitting applications for admission to higher education institutions for bachelor’s and medical master’s programs has ended. As of August 3, 2026, applicants submitted 1,189,960 applications — 28% more than last year. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science.

It was also emphasized that the number of submitted applications in 2026 is the highest in the last five admission campaigns — starting from 2022. A larger number of applications was recorded only in 2021 — 1.33 million. This refers specifically to the number of submitted applications, not the number of applicants. One person could submit several applications to different educational institutions and for different competitive offers.

"Submitted applications show the intentions of applicants. Final data will be known after recommendations and enrollment. However, we can already talk about high demand for higher education in Ukraine and positive dynamics of the admission campaign," said Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykola Trofymenko.

Which Universities Received the Most Applications

In 2026, the National University "Lviv Polytechnic" received the most applications — 59,676. Compared to 2025, their number increased by 16,295, or 37.6%. Last year, the university ranked second in the number of applications.

In second place is Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, which received 46,601 applications. This is 3,210, or 7.4%, more than in 2025.

The third position was taken by the National Technical University of Ukraine "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute" — 39,188 applications. Over the year, their number increased by 10,579, or 37%.

The educational institutions with the highest number of applications include:

National University "Lviv Polytechnic" — 59,676 applications;

Ivan Franko National University of Lviv — 46,601;

Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute — 39,188;

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv — 34,323;

State University of Trade and Economics — 26,247;

Vasyl Stefanyk Carpathian National University — 24,322;

Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University — 23,240;

Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University — 22,925.

The top ten most popular educational institutions account for almost 29% of all applications, and the top twenty — over 43%.

Which Specialties Were Chosen Most Often

The most popular specialty in 2026 was management — applicants submitted 105,301 applications. Compared to 2025, their number increased by 25,984, or 32.8%.

In second place is psychology with 66,774 applications, and third is philology, which received 61,410 applications.

Ten specialties with the highest number of applications:

Management — 105,301 applications

Psychology — 66,774

Philology — 61,410

Marketing — 49,345

Economics and International Economic Relations — 42,893

Computer Science — 40,755

Finance, Banking, Insurance, and Stock Market — 37,667

Law — 33,447

Secondary Education — 31,265

Cybersecurity and Information Protection — 30,363

These ten specialties account for approximately 46% of all submitted applications.

Increased Demand for Specialties with Special Support

A separate trend of the 2026 admission campaign is applicants' attention to specialties that receive special support. For 40 civilian specialties, applicants submitted a total of 232,354 applications. In 2025, there were 174,166.

"The number of applications for specialties with special support increased by 33.4%. Among them are construction and civil engineering, electrical engineering, automation and robotics, mechanical engineering. This is an important signal for universities and the state, as it concerns the training of specialists already needed by the economy and reconstruction," added Mykola Trofymenko, Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

The most applications were submitted for:

Secondary education — 31,265 applications;

Construction and civil engineering — 23,822;

Automotive transport — 17,861;

Agronomy — 16,984;

Electrical engineering — 16,366;

Automation, computer-integrated technologies, and robotics — 15,365;

Electronics, electronic communications, instrumentation, and radio engineering — 8,797;

Mechanical engineering — 8,634;

Agroengineering — 8,547;

Food technologies — 8,070.

The largest absolute increases in applications were for:

Construction and civil engineering — +9,082 applications, or +61.6%;

Electrical engineering — +5,948, or +57.1%;

Automation, computer-integrated technologies, and robotics — +5,356, or +53.5%;

Automotive transport — +5,014, or +39%;

Agronomy — +4,605, or +37.2%.

There was also a noticeable increase in applications for aviation and rocket-space technology — by 74.6%, earth sciences — by 66.8%, energy production — by 53.6%, animal husbandry — by 49.6%, and landscaping and park management — by 47.8%.

A slight decrease was recorded only in two specialties: metallurgy — by 57 applications, or 6.2%, and preschool education — by 26 applications, or 0.6%.

The published figures reflect data on applications submitted as of August 3, 2026.

What’s Next?

No later than August 6, applicants will receive recommendations for enrollment based on applications with priorities. To meet enrollment requirements, it is necessary to confirm the choice of place of study and fulfill the requirements of the respective educational institution by 6:00 PM on August 11. Enrollment for budget and contract places will take place no later than August 13.

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