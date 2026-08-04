Zelensky dismissed the head of the Kupiansk city military administration Besedin

Andriy Besedin has been dismissed from the position of head of the Kupiansk city military administration.

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The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Andriy Besedin from the position of head of the Kupiansk city military administration of the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. The head of state signed the corresponding order No. 94/2026-rp.

“Dismiss Andriy Oleksandrovych Besedin from the position of head of the Kupiansk city military administration of the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region,” the document states.

Andriy Besedin held this position since October 2022.

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