Czechia will no longer provide temporary protection to conscription-age Ukrainians who have not fulfilled their military duty in Ukraine

Starting August 5, temporary protection will not be granted to individuals who do not confirm the fulfillment of their military duties in Ukraine.

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On Tuesday, August 4, the Official Journal of the EU published the EU Council implementation decision on temporary protection, which will come into effect on August 5.

The document extends the temporary protection for persons fleeing the war in Ukraine until March 2028 and also changes the conditions for its provision.

The Czech Ministry of the Interior announced that from August 5, temporary protection will not be granted to persons who do not confirm the fulfillment of their military duties in Ukraine for applications submitted from that date.

"Our government has long advocated for stricter conditions for granting temporary protection, and I appreciate that we have reached an agreement among member states. This decision will reduce the number of new arrivals by tens of percent. Thanks to this, the burden on our capacities, as well as on the Czech healthcare and social security systems, will decrease," said Czech Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar.

To receive temporary protection, applicants will have to confirm the fulfillment of their military duties using the Rezerv+ application.

This requirement applies to:

first-time applications for temporary protection;

repeat applications for temporary protection;

applications for temporary protection for the purpose of family reunification.

At the same time, the new rules do not apply to persons who already have valid temporary protection as of the date of the decision and who will continuously maintain this status in Czechia after it comes into force.

The decision also provides for an extension of temporary protection for another year — until the end of March 2028.

The Czech Ministry of the Interior reminded that the extension of temporary protection in the country will take place as in previous years: through online registration and subsequent personal visit to the Ministry of the Interior unit to affix a new visa sticker.

After completing both stages, temporary protection will be extended until March 31, 2028.

At the same time, the requirement to confirm the fulfillment of military duties will not apply during the procedure of extending already valid temporary protection.

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