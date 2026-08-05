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The enemy carried out a massive shelling of Kyiv and Kyiv region, there are dead and wounded

08:11, 5 August 2026
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As a result of the Russian attack, 15 people were killed and dozens were injured.
The enemy carried out a massive shelling of Kyiv and Kyiv region, there are dead and wounded
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On the night of August 5, the enemy carried out a massive drone-ballistic shelling. As a result of the Russian strike, fires and destruction occurred in the Obolonsky, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of the capital. This was reported by the State Emergency Service (DSNS).

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Obolonsky district: a fire broke out in a non-residential building at one of the addresses. One person died, 3 were injured.

Sviatoshynskyi district: as a result of enemy shelling, a fire occurred in a warehouse of one of the stores.

Holosiivskyi district: fires occurred at two locations in one-story non-residential buildings. The fires were extinguished. 4 people were injured, 2 of them hospitalized. At another address on the territory of an industrial enterprise, there was a minor ammonia leak. Rescuers shut off the shut-off valves. Fortunately, there is no threat to the population.

Desnianskyi district: fire in two non-residential buildings.

Later, the DSNS added that the number of injured as a result of the enemy attack increased to 15 people, 1 person died.

"Fires in Obolonsky, Sviatoshynskyi, and Desnianskyi districts have been localized. DSNS units continue to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," the statement said.

Attack on Kyiv region

On August 5, Russian troops also carried out another massive missile attack on Kyiv region.

Brovary district. As a result of the attack, large-scale fires broke out on the territory of logistics and warehouse complexes, manufacturing enterprises, commercial facilities, and other objects.

Fastiv district. In the village of Kalynivka, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise due to an enemy strike. The fire was extinguished.

Bucha district. As a result of the enemy attack, fires occurred on the territory of logistics complexes.

"Unfortunately, during the night enemy attack, 14 people died and 27 were injured. All wounded are receiving necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

Currently, DSNS units are working at four locations in Brovary district, two in Bucha, and one in Fastiv district.

In Brovary district, large-scale fires broke out in warehouse buildings in the city of Brovary, the town of Velyka Dymerka, the village of Kvitneve, and the village of Peremoha as a result of the attacks.

"In Bucha district, the fire at a warehouse building in the village of Chaiky is being extinguished. In the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a fire on the territory of a logistics enterprise has been extinguished," DSNS added.

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