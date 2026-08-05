Ammonia leak occurred in Kyiv due to Russian missile strike: accident localized

As a result of the enemy attack, a special container holding about 300 liters of ammonia was damaged.

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As is known, on the night of August 5, the enemy carried out a massive drone-ballistic strike. Due to the Russian strike, fires and destruction occurred in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of the capital.

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an ammonia leak occurred as a result of the nighttime missile strike.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the attack damaged a special container holding about 300 liters of ammonia. This led to the depressurization of the tank and the leakage of the substance.

Specialized services and rescue units worked at the scene.

The ammonia leak has been fully localized.

The Kyiv City Military Administration stated that there is no threat to the life and health of residents of nearby buildings.

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