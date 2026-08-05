The Cabinet of Ministers approved the transition to the new QES "Kupina": what will change for citizens and businesses

From September 1, all new QES certificates will be issued exclusively according to the new secure standard.

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The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that finally establishes the national standards "Kupina" instead of the outdated Soviet GOST algorithm. The changes will take effect from September 1, 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

"Kupina" is a modern ultra-strong algorithm that protects electronic signatures from the latest cyber threats.

What this changes for citizens and businesses:

Old QES will continue to work. There is no need to worry or urgently rush to reissue keys — signatures will remain valid until the end of their certificate terms.

Documents retain legal force. All previously signed files and agreements remain fully valid.

Services will recognize all signatures. Systems will automatically verify previously created documents using old algorithms, while new operations will be performed using "Kupina".

New keys — with maximum protection. From September 1, all new QES certificates will be issued exclusively according to the new secure standard.

"We advise businesses and developers to act proactively: check with your system support whether your software supports the 'Kupina' standard. Timely software configuration guarantees stable operation of all business processes without any interruptions," stated the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recall that earlier the Ministry of Digital Transformation postponed the transition to the new rules for generating electronic signatures.

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