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During the import of phones in Ukraine, IMEI will begin to be declared: new BEB initiative

09:59, 5 August 2026
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The next step is to indicate the IMEI in fiscal receipts upon sale.
During the import of phones in Ukraine, IMEI will begin to be declared: new BEB initiative
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Ukraine is introducing mandatory indication of IMEI codes of mobile phones in customs declarations during their import. The Bureau of Economic Security expects that this will additionally attract over 5 billion UAH to the state budget annually.

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This was reported by the director of the BEB, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi.

According to him, market participants had different positions regarding certain details of the implementation of changes, but agreed on the need to eliminate smuggling.

“This concerns the mandatory indication of the IMEI of mobile phones in customs declarations during import. This is a BEB initiative, which we, together with the Ministry of Finance and the State Customs Service, preliminarily discussed with representatives of the largest legal electronics sales networks,” Tsyvinskyi said.

The relevant order has already been signed by the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Justice has carried out its state registration.

What will change for phone imports

IMEI is a unique identification number of a mobile device that allows identifying a specific phone.

According to the head of the BEB, previously this number was not requested during customs clearance, which created opportunities for so-called “gray” imports — bringing in equipment without proper documentary confirmation of its origin.

After the introduction of the new rules, each mobile phone must be identified already at the border crossing stage.

What’s next

The next step will be to indicate the IMEI in fiscal receipts. Currently, the BEB, together with the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service, is working out the mechanism for implementing this decision.

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