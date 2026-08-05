Missile strike on Kyiv: Ukrzaliznytsia changed the operation of several electric trains

Several suburban trains to/from Kyiv will operate with temporary changes in schedules.

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As is known, on the night of August 5, the enemy carried out a massive drone-ballistic strike. As a result of the Russian attack, fires and destruction occurred in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of the capital.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that after the massive night attack, on the morning of August 5, the movement of several suburban trains in the Kyiv region was changed.

Several suburban trains to/from Kyiv will operate with temporary changes in schedules and routes.

Delays of 1 to 2.5 hours are possible for the following trains:

No. 6903 Nizhyn – Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi (2 hours)

No. 893 Konotop – Kyiv (2 hours)

No. 6911 Nizhyn – Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi (1.5 hours)

No. 6902 Kyiv-Volynskyi – Nizhyn (2.5 hours)

No. 6906 Kyiv – Nizhyn (1 hour)

In addition, some trains on the Nizhyn – Kyiv route will travel via Brovary – Kyiv or will be temporarily removed from the schedule.

Temporary changes will also apply to the Korosten direction. In particular, today train No. 6610 Korosten – Borshchahivka will not be able to operate.

Also, train No. 6604 Teteryv – Sviatoshyn departed with a delay of 1 hour 7 minutes.

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