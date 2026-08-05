Stroke Was Not an Obstacle for the Military Medical Commission: A Man with Chronic Diseases Mobilized in Poltava Region

The mother of the mobilized man claims that physical force was used against him, after which he was mobilized.

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The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the Ministry of Defense demanding to investigate the circumstances of the mobilization of a man in the Poltava region, who, according to his mother, had suffered a stroke, had chronic diseases, and was removed from the military register.

According to him, this case was reviewed during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission dedicated to the observance of human rights in the territorial recruitment and social support centers of the Poltava region.

The mother of the mobilized man said that her son was mowing grass near his house when representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center approached him. The woman claims that physical force was used against her son, after which he was mobilized.

She also reported that her son had previously been removed from the military register, had suffered a stroke, and had heart problems. Despite this, the military medical commission declared him fit for service.

The mother provided copies of documents which, according to her, confirm the removal of her son from the military register. The corresponding status was also allegedly reflected in the "Reserve+" application.

Representatives of the Ombudsman took the case into work. An official request was sent to the Ministry of Defense demanding information about the grounds for the man’s military medical commission, the change of his military registration status, and the legality of his conscription.

"I demand official information and documentary confirmation of the grounds for the man’s military medical commission, the change of his military registration status, the legality of the conscription decision during mobilization, as well as confirmation of his military service," said Lubinets.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the practice of "busification" must be finally stopped, and the circumstances of each such case must be verified based on facts, evidence, and legal norms.

Earlier, the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that the government established deadlines for reviewing applications and allowed men to reissue deferments from mobilization through CNAPs.

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