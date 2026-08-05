The Ministry of Justice reminded which documents are not apostilled

Ukrainians were reminded that not all documents can be apostilled.

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Ukrainians planning to study, work, marry, or arrange inheritance abroad often face the need to legalize their documents. The most common way to confirm their legal validity is an apostille; however, it cannot be affixed to all official documents. The Ministry of Justice explained which documents are not subject to apostille and in which cases exceptions are possible.

An apostille is a special stamp that confirms the legitimacy of an official document according to the provisions of the Hague Convention. Its presence certifies the authenticity of the official’s signature, their official status, as well as the authenticity of the seal or stamp impression on it. Thanks to the apostille, official documents are recognized in the territories of countries that have joined the Hague Convention without the need for consular legalization, which significantly simplifies their international circulation.

However, not all documents can be apostilled. According to the Rules for affixing an apostille on official documents intended for use in other countries, approved by the order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Ministry of Justice of Ukraine dated 17.03.2023 No. 125/209/293/139/999/5, registered with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on 21.03.2023 under No. 478/39534 (hereinafter – the Rules), an apostille is not affixed to:

- originals of documents certifying identity and confirming Ukrainian citizenship;

- originals of documents certifying identity and confirming special status;

- military ID cards;

- employment record books;

- firearm permits;

- vehicle registration certificates (technical passports);

- other certificates issued in accordance with Ukrainian legislation.

These documents may be accepted for apostille in the form of copies (photocopies) notarized accordingly.

Also, originals, copies (photocopies) of normative legal acts, explanations and legal opinions regarding their application, and documents of a correspondence nature are not apostilled.

Original official documents issued by institutions of former Soviet republics within the USSR cannot be accepted for apostille in Ukraine, except for education documents and academic titles issued by the Ukrainian SSR. An apostille may be affixed to copies (photocopies) or copies (photocopies) with translation of these documents, notarized in the prescribed manner in Ukraine.

An apostille may be affixed to copies (photocopies) or copies (photocopies) with translation of documents related to education and science, notarized in the prescribed manner in Ukraine, only after the apostille has been affixed to the originals of these documents.

A copy (photocopy) of documents issued by civil registry offices or a notarized copy (photocopy) of such a document with translation may be apostilled only if the original of this document has been previously legalized (consular legalization or apostille).

Currently, notarization of copies of official documents issued by civil registry offices and intended for use abroad is carried out only after prior legalization (consular legalization or apostille) of the originals of these documents (Procedure for performing notarial acts by notaries of Ukraine, approved by the order of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine dated 22.02.2012 No. 296/5, registered with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on 22.02.2012 under No. 282/20595 (as amended)).

Furthermore, legislation does not provide for affixing an apostille to information from the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate (hereinafter – the State Register of Rights), which according to paragraph 3 of the Procedure for providing information from the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated 25.12.2015 No. 1127 (as amended), is provided on A4 paper (210 x 297 millimeters) without the use of special forms, affixing the signature of the information provider from the State Register of Rights and/or a seal. To affix an apostille on a document confirming property status for use abroad, one can contact any state or private notary to prepare the appropriate statement/affidavit.

The Rules do not apply:

- to documents issued by Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions and presented in the countries of their accreditation;

- to official documents directly related to commercial or customs operations.

The Ministry of Justice reminded that according to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated 18.01.2003 No. 61 "On granting powers to affix the apostille provided by the Convention abolishing the requirement of legalization of foreign official documents" (as amended), the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is authorized to affix apostilles on documents issued by justice authorities, courts, state archival institutions, as well as documents executed by notaries of Ukraine.

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