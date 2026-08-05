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The Ministry of Finance approved the digital modernization plan for customs until 2030: how it will affect business

12:41, 5 August 2026
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The Ministry of Finance has defined what Ukrainian customs will look like by 2030.
The Ministry of Finance approved the digital modernization plan for customs until 2030: how it will affect business
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The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has approved the updated Strategic Plan for the Digital Development of the State Customs Service until 2030. The document was approved by the Ministry of Finance order dated July 27, 2026, No. 406.

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The document defines what Ukrainian customs should become in the coming years, which digital services need to be created or improved, and how they will work together with the customs systems of EU countries.

Customs is transitioning to a unified digital ecosystem

The new Strategic Plan foresees that all these digital systems will gradually operate according to European rules and use modern technologies compatible with the information systems of the EU.

This is necessary because Ukraine is gradually aligning its legislation and public services with the standards of the European Union. Customs is one of the key areas of this process.

For Ukrainian and European customs to quickly and securely exchange information, their information systems must operate under unified principles and use the same technical standards.

What changes the plan provides

The document contains a detailed plan for the digital modernization of the customs service until 2030.

It provides for the creation and development of modern electronic systems for import, export, international transit clearance, prior notification of goods movement, centralized customs clearance, and other services already used in European Union countries.

At the same time, the development of existing Ukrainian electronic services will continue — the automated customs clearance system, risk management system, "Single Window for International Trade," and other digital solutions used daily by businesses and customs authorities.

The new plan envisions not just creating separate computer programs.

Before developing each new system, the customs work process will be described in detail. This will allow creating services that best meet the real needs of businesses and citizens, implement new solutions faster, and improve them more easily in the future.

Additionally, new digital systems will be created on a modular basis. This means they can be gradually expanded, updated, and integrated with each other without the need to completely replace already created solutions.

What this means for business

The implementation of the plan is expected to ensure:

  • an increase in the number of electronic services;
  • a reduction in the use of paper documents;
  • faster customs procedures;
  • simplified interaction with customs authorities.

As a result, this should promote the development of international trade and make Ukrainian business more competitive in the European market.

What will change for citizens

It is expected that digitalization will make customs procedures faster, more transparent, and more efficient, reduce bureaucracy, and improve control over the movement of goods across the state border.

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