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Air quality sharply deteriorated in Kyiv: residents are advised to close windows

10:47, 5 August 2026
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An increase in the concentration of ground-level ozone and suspended particles is recorded in the capital.
Air quality sharply deteriorated in Kyiv: residents are advised to close windows
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On the morning of August 5, a temporary deterioration of air quality is observed in Kyiv. This was reported by the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

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An increase in the concentration of ground-level ozone and suspended particles (dust) is recorded. The elevated ozone level is caused by abnormally hot weather, which promotes its formation in the ground layer of the atmosphere.

"At the same time, due to fires caused by an enemy attack on the night of August 5, high air humidity of 85%, and weak wind, pollutants did not disperse in the atmosphere. They accumulated in the ground layer of air, leading to a temporary deterioration of its quality and an increase in the concentration of combustion products and fine particles. This may negatively affect health, especially people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, children, the elderly, and pregnant women," the KCSA stated.

Until the air quality improves, specialists recommend:

  • closing windows;
  • limiting prolonged outdoor exposure;
  • maintaining water balance and drinking enough water;
  • if an air purifier is available, turn it on to the maximum mode.

The KCSA reminded that the air quality index reflects the current state and can change rapidly depending on the development of the fire situation.

Right Bank

At the stationary air monitoring point at 64-H European Union Avenue, the overall air quality index is 71 (moderate pollution level).

At the stationary air monitoring point at 20 Shchuseva Street, the overall air quality index is 100 (high pollution level).

At the stationary air monitoring point at 28 Turivska Avenue, the overall air quality index is 79 (high pollution level).

At the stationary air monitoring point at 97 Beresteiskyi Avenue, the overall air quality index is 77 (high pollution level).

Left Bank

At the stationary air monitoring point at 7/1 Kharkivske Highway, the overall air quality index is 24 (very low pollution level).

At the stationary air monitoring point at 26 Architect Verbytsky Street, the overall air quality index is 75 (high pollution level).

Recall that on the night of August 5, the enemy carried out a massive drone-ballistic attack. As a result of the Russian strike, fires and destruction occurred in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of the capital.

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