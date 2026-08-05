The prenuptial agreement will not allow dividing everything: which clauses will be invalid

Ukrainians were explained what a prenuptial agreement allows and prohibits to include.

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The Ministry of Justice reminded how a prenuptial agreement works, what can be stipulated in it, and which conditions will be invalid under the law.

What CAN be regulated in a prenuptial agreement?

A prenuptial agreement exclusively regulates the property relations of the spouses. The parties have the right to deviate from equal shares in property (Articles 63, 70 of the Family Code of Ukraine) and include any conditions regarding the legal regime of property, provided they do not contradict the moral principles of society:

▪️ Ownership regime and division procedure: it is possible to establish that certain property will be joint common, joint partial, or personal private property of each spouse. This applies not only to real estate or vehicles but also to business assets, bank accounts, as well as property acquired in connection with the marriage registration.

▪️ Right of use: to determine which property each spouse can manage independently and which only with mutual consent, as well as to establish the order of use of the residence.

▪️ Maintenance and alimony: the amount, terms, and conditions of alimony or financial support payments to one of the spouses (for example, during education or maternity leave). Important: if these conditions are not met, a notary can issue an enforcement inscription, which is a direct enforcement document for debt collection without court proceedings.

▪️ Debt obligations: a clear procedure for repayment of debts and loans of each spouse from joint or separate property.

▪️ Property for common needs and children’s needs: defining property transferred for use for the needs of the family, children, or other persons.

▪️ Flexible terms: the agreement may define the overall term of its validity, the duration of specific rights and obligations, and may preserve the validity of certain conditions even after the dissolution of the marriage.

What CANNOT be stipulated in the agreement?

The legislation sets clear restrictions on the subject of the prenuptial agreement:

▪️ Regulating personal relations of the spouses: it is not allowed to stipulate the obligation to love, be faithful, or include a house cleaning schedule in the agreement. The law does not interfere in everyday life and feelings, and neither the court nor the enforcement service has tools to verify the sincerity of love.

▪️ Restricting personal rights and freedoms: it is prohibited to restrict the right to work, study, change profession, or communicate with relatives.

▪️ Personal relations with children and reducing their rights: it is not allowed to stipulate with whom the child will stay after divorce (this is regulated by separate agreements) or to reduce the scope of the child’s rights established by the Family Code.

▪️ Worsening the position of one spouse: the terms of the agreement must not place one partner in an extremely disadvantageous financial position (for example, leaving someone completely without property and compensation).

▪️ Directly transferring ownership of real estate: a prenuptial agreement cannot immediately transfer ownership of real estate or other property subject to state registration to one of the spouses (for this, separate gift, sale, or other contracts are concluded).

Changes, refusal, and termination of the agreement: main guarantees

▪️ Form and validity: the agreement is concluded in writing and must be notarized. It comes into force on the day of marriage registration (if concluded before the wedding) or on the day of notarization (if concluded during the marriage).

▪️ Protection against unilateral actions: the main security guarantee is that unilateral changes or refusal of the agreement are impossible.

▪️ How to make changes: only by mutual consent through concluding a new notarized agreement or by court decision.

▪️ How to terminate: spouses may jointly submit a statement to the notary to refuse the agreement, or the agreement may be terminated by court order (for example, if its execution is impossible).

"Considering the legal nuances and restrictions of the law, when drafting a prenuptial agreement, it is worth consulting a professional lawyer or notary. This will help to conclude an agreement that takes into account all life circumstances and minimizes risks in the future," the ministry added.

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