  1. In Ukraine

In Kyiv, a call center was exposed that defrauded Czech citizens of nearly 9 million UAH in "investments"

22:00, 5 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
To conceal the origin of the money, the scheme participants converted the received funds into cryptocurrency.
In Kyiv, a call center was exposed that defrauded Czech citizens of nearly 9 million UAH in "investments"
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv, together with their Czech colleagues, uncovered the activities of an organized group whose members created a fraudulent call center in the capital and extorted money from citizens of the Czech Republic under the pretext of "profitable investments."

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the police, the criminal scheme involved 10 people. The perpetrators offered victims to invest funds in international trading platforms, promising significant profits from stock trading.

To find victims, the criminals used a specialized web resource, and during subsequent telephone conversations, they convinced victims to invest money.

Mostly elderly people became victims. During communication, people were persuaded to install remote access software on their computers. After gaining control over the devices and banking operations, the criminals appropriated the victims' funds.

To conceal the origin of the money, the scheme participants converted the received funds into cryptocurrency.

Preliminary data indicate that at least 9 Czech citizens suffered from the fraudsters' actions. The total amount of damages is nearly 9 million UAH.

Law enforcement established that the group members rented office space in Kyiv where they set up the illegal call center. The fraudulent scheme was coordinated by a 33-year-old co-organizer from the Kyiv region.

During the investigation, cyber police recorded digital evidence and tracked the movement of funds received by the criminals.

During several stages of the investigation, police conducted 40 searches and seized computer equipment, notes, cold crypto wallets, as well as over 33 thousand dollars and 20 thousand euros.

Based on the investigation results, the co-organizer and 9 perpetrators were notified of suspicion depending on their role in the criminal scheme.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram, X to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

07:30, 5 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Citizenship Restoration "Not for Everyone": Why the Bill May Put Former Ukrainians in Unequal Conditions

Parliament may change the rules for restoring citizenship for some former citizens of Ukraine.

Judge Serhiy Chekhov from Kyiv region was reprimanded for inaccurate information in declarations

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice held Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region) accountable for disciplinary responsibility.

Fines will be imposed without warning: The Committee supported fines up to 170 thousand for Russian music, but still does not know how the fine amount will be determined

The Committee supported the introduction of fines up to 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian music without warning and without clear criteria for determining the sanction.

The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court due to systematic violations during case hearings

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice applied a disciplinary sanction to Valentyna Chorna in the form of a submission for dismissal from the judge position.

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]