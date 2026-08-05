In Kyiv, a call center was exposed that defrauded Czech citizens of nearly 9 million UAH in "investments"

To conceal the origin of the money, the scheme participants converted the received funds into cryptocurrency.

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Law enforcement officers in Kyiv, together with their Czech colleagues, uncovered the activities of an organized group whose members created a fraudulent call center in the capital and extorted money from citizens of the Czech Republic under the pretext of "profitable investments."

According to the police, the criminal scheme involved 10 people. The perpetrators offered victims to invest funds in international trading platforms, promising significant profits from stock trading.

To find victims, the criminals used a specialized web resource, and during subsequent telephone conversations, they convinced victims to invest money.

Mostly elderly people became victims. During communication, people were persuaded to install remote access software on their computers. After gaining control over the devices and banking operations, the criminals appropriated the victims' funds.

To conceal the origin of the money, the scheme participants converted the received funds into cryptocurrency.

Preliminary data indicate that at least 9 Czech citizens suffered from the fraudsters' actions. The total amount of damages is nearly 9 million UAH.

Law enforcement established that the group members rented office space in Kyiv where they set up the illegal call center. The fraudulent scheme was coordinated by a 33-year-old co-organizer from the Kyiv region.

During the investigation, cyber police recorded digital evidence and tracked the movement of funds received by the criminals.

During several stages of the investigation, police conducted 40 searches and seized computer equipment, notes, cold crypto wallets, as well as over 33 thousand dollars and 20 thousand euros.

Based on the investigation results, the co-organizer and 9 perpetrators were notified of suspicion depending on their role in the criminal scheme.

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