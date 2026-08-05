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The End of "Commissioned" Investment Advice: What Will Change for Analysts, Banks, and Media

11:47, 5 August 2026
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The National Securities and Stock Market Commission approved new rules for investment recommendations that establish uniform rules for information disclosure, conflict of interest prevention, and will bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU standards.
The End of "Commissioned" Investment Advice: What Will Change for Analysts, Banks, and Media
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Ukraine continues to harmonize the rules of the financial market with the legislation of the European Union. From now on, banks, investment companies, independent analysts, and other persons who prepare or distribute investment recommendations will operate under unified requirements for transparency and information disclosure. The new rules aim to make investment recommendations more objective, help investors assess potential conflicts of interest, and reduce the risks of market manipulation.

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The National Securities and Stock Market Commission approved the Regulation on the Objective Presentation of Investment Recommendations or Other Information Recommending or Proposing an Investment Strategy. The corresponding decision was adopted on July 29, 2026. The document will come into force the day after its official publication and will be implemented starting January 1, 2027.

Why the New Rules Were Adopted

As stated in the Commission’s decision, the document was adopted to adapt Ukrainian legislation to the European Union law (EU acquis), improve the legal regulation of professional participants in capital markets, and counteract abuses in capital markets.

Who the Regulation Applies To

The new requirements will apply to persons who develop or distribute investment recommendations or other information proposing an investment strategy. Specifically, this includes:

  • banks and professional participants in capital markets;
  • other persons whose main activity is preparing investment recommendations;
  • independent analysts;
  • individuals working in such organizations and preparing relevant recommendations;
  • other persons offering specific investment decisions regarding financial instruments.

At the same time, the Regulation’s requirements do not apply to journalists who distribute investment recommendations within the scope of their professional activities according to media legislation, provided they do not receive direct or indirect benefits from this and do not intend to mislead market participants regarding demand, supply, or the price of financial instruments.

Information That Must Be Disclosed

The Regulation defines a list of information that must be included in an investment recommendation.

Specifically, it is necessary to indicate:

  • persons involved in preparing the recommendation;
  • sources of information;
  • date and time of preparation and first distribution of the recommendation;
  • facts separated from assumptions, assessments, or judgments;
  • target price of the financial instrument and assumptions used (if any);
  • information about personal interests and possible conflicts of interest of the recommendation developer or other involved persons.

Additional Requirements for Professional Market Participants

For banks, professional participants in capital markets, and experts, the document provides additional obligations.

In particular, they must disclose:

  • the methodology of analysis or evaluation;
  • explanation of the recommendation ("buy", "sell", "hold") and main risks;
  • information about previous recommendations regarding the same financial instrument;
  • frequency of recommendation reviews (if any);
  • information about ownership of securities of the respective issuer;
  • performance of market-maker functions;
  • contracts regarding investment services or preparation of recommendations;
  • receipt of remuneration or other benefits for preparing or distributing the recommendation.

Requirements for Distributing Recommendations

If a person distributes a recommendation prepared by others, they must provide their own identification data, information about possible conflicts of interest, the date of first distribution, and in some cases, other information stipulated by the Regulation.

If only a brief summary or excerpt of the recommendation is distributed, it must not be misleading and must include information about the author, the date of document creation, and how to obtain full information. If significant changes are made to the recommendation, their content must be disclosed separately.

New Obligations for Regulated Entities

The document also obliges regulated entities to publish at least quarterly on their own website statistics regarding the share of recommendations advising to buy, sell, or hold financial instruments, as well as information about issuers to whom investment services were provided and for whom relevant recommendations were distributed during the previous year.

Additionally, upon request of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, persons who develop or distribute investment recommendations must provide such recommendations to the Commission and report information about individuals involved in their preparation.

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