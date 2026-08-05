How to Reduce the Impact of Polluted Air: Ministry of Health Advice

Due to a massive attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv and Kyiv region, there is an ongoing threat of atmospheric air pollution.

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As is known, on the morning of August 5, Kyiv experienced a temporary deterioration in air quality.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine recommends the following measures until the consequences of the fires are eliminated:

1. Stay indoors:

- close all windows and doors;

- turn off ventilation systems that draw air from outside;

- turn on air conditioning systems if they have air filtration functions, or use air purifiers;

- postpone running, walking, or any other outdoor activities.

2. Protect your respiratory tract:

- wear a mask or respirator;

- if you do not have a mask, use a damp cloth to cover your nose and mouth.

3. Monitor your health.

- if you have respiratory diseases, consult your doctor in advance about possible measures and medications;

- watch for symptoms such as cough, difficulty breathing, eye irritation.

4. Follow official information:

- listen to local news to receive updated information about air quality and further recommendations;

- find out about the locations of temporary shelters or centers for those who have difficulty breathing;

- if the smoke is prolonged and heavy, consider temporarily relocating to regions with better air quality;

- follow instructions from local authorities regarding evacuation and safety.

The Ministry of Health notes that following these recommendations will help reduce health risks during heavy smoke.

Recall that on the night of August 5, the enemy carried out a massive drone-ballistic strike. As a result of the Russian strike, fires and destruction occurred in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of the capital.

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