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Parents of first graders can receive 5,000 UAH per child: how to apply for the payment

22:18, 5 August 2026
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If a family has two first graders, the payment is made for each of them.
Parents of first graders can receive 5,000 UAH per child: how to apply for the payment
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Parents of future first graders can already submit an application to receive a one-time financial aid under the "School Package" program. The payment amount is 5,000 UAH for each child enrolled in the first grade for the 2026–2027 school year.

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If a family has two or more children and all of them are entering the first grade, the aid is paid separately for each child.

Also, all previously opened accounts with a special usage regime continue to operate fully – there is no need to reissue them.

Who is eligible for the payment

The right to the payment belongs to parents, adoptive parents, or other legal representatives of children who are entering the first grade in the 2026-2027 school year in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

How to apply for the payment?

You can submit an application online via the "Diia" app. To do this, you need to:

  1. Log in to the app.
  2. Open the "State Assistance" service.
  3. Select the "School Package" service.
  4. Specify the child who is entering the first grade.
  5. Proceed to fill out the application.
  6. Select the Diia.Card with an open special account "Care for the Child" to receive the funds.
  7. Check the data and sign the application using Diia.Signature.

If you do not yet have a Diia.Card, you can open one at an authorized bank.

Offline at the Pension Fund of Ukraine service center:

If you do not have the Diia mobile app or prefer, you can submit an application for aid at any Pension Fund of Ukraine service center.

The application must include, among other things, the details of the current account with a special usage regime opened at an authorized bank.

When applying, one of the parents or the child’s legal representative must also present:

  • a passport (or another identity document);
  • taxpayer registration number – RNOKPP (if available);
  • documents confirming the authority of the legal representative (if necessary).

If the Pension Fund of Ukraine cannot obtain other documents (birth certificate, marriage certificate, court decision, etc.) electronically, they must be submitted in paper form.

Applications can be submitted until November 1, 2026.

The one-time financial aid is provided exclusively in non-cash form to an account with a special usage regime. It can be used to purchase books, stationery, school clothes, shoes, or supplies. The funds must be used within 12 months from the date they are credited to the account.

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