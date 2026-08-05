Ukraine will receive €1.4 billion from the EU from revenues of frozen Russian assets

Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the funds will be used to strengthen defense and enhance the resilience of the state.

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The European Union will allocate €1.4 billion to Ukraine from the revenues of frozen Russian assets. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhiy Koretskyi.

According to him, the funds will be used to strengthen the defense and enhance the resilience of our state.

“The response to Russian terror must be the strengthening of Ukraine. For every new crime, Russia must pay. We thank all our European partners for their principled stance. This gives us strength,” he said.

Earlier, the EU finally unblocked a support package for Ukraine worth €90 billion for two years.

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