Ruslan Slobodyan became the head of the NERC

Ruslan Slobodyan was elected as the head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities.

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On Wednesday, August 5, members of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities elected Ruslan Slobodyan as the head of the NERC during a closed session by secret ballot.

It is noted that the decision was made in accordance with the requirements of the legislation and the established procedure.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the NERC," the Head of the Commission organizes the activities of the Regulator and represents it in relations with government authorities, international partners, and other institutions.

What is known about Ruslan Slobodyan

Ruslan Slobodyan has over 28 years of experience in the energy sector. He began his professional career in 1997, progressing from an electrician to managerial positions in the electric power industry.

From 2021 to 2024, he headed the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, and since July 2024, he has been a member of the NERC.

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