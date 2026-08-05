The validity period of the driving school completion certificate may be reviewed

The driving school completion certificate may be made indefinite: the Cabinet of Ministers is asked to change the rules.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Currently, the certificate of completion of theoretical training at a driving school is valid for 1 year. During this period, the driver candidate must pass the theoretical exam at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) service center.

According to MIA order No. 515, after completing theoretical training, the driving school enters the relevant information into the Unified State Register of the MIA. The validity period of the document starts from this moment.

Paper certificates of driving school completion are not issued — the information is stored electronically and is accessible to administrators of the territorial MIA service centers.

After completing training at the driving school, the driver candidate can take the theoretical exam at the MIA service center. During the test, they must answer 20 questions within 20 minutes. No more than two mistakes are allowed.

The number of attempts to pass the theoretical exam within a year is unlimited. If the exam is not passed, retesting is possible no earlier than 10 calendar days later.

The certificate of completion of practical training is valid for 2 years. The number of attempts to pass the exam is unlimited during the certificate’s validity.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers is asked to cancel the limited validity period of the driving school completion certificate and make this document indefinite.

The author of petition No. 41/010441-26ep notes that the certificate only confirms the fact of completing training according to the approved program but does not grant the right to drive a vehicle and does not replace the verification of the candidate’s knowledge and skills.

The theoretical and practical exams at the MIA service centers are the mechanisms for verifying current knowledge of traffic rules and driving skills, and the training completion document should not have a limited validity period.

According to the petition author, currently citizens may be forced to retake the full training course not due to loss of knowledge or skills but because of circumstances beyond their control.

The petition lists the following reasons:

long queues for practical exams;

limited number of registration spots;

the need to wait between retakes of the exam;

inability to take the exam in their locality;

consequences of martial law, air raid alerts, and transportation problems, etc.

As stated in the appeal, due to the expiration of the document’s validity, citizens who have already spent money and time on training are forced to pay again for the driving school course.

The petition also notes that if necessary, a person can voluntarily take additional lessons with an instructor to refresh practical skills.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram, X to stay informed about the most important events.