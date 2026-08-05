The Electronic Court Cabinet will not be working: when and why

The Electronic Court Cabinet will be unavailable for several hours.

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On Friday, August 7, from 20:00 to 22:00, due to scheduled technical maintenance, the "Electronic Court" Cabinet will be unavailable. This was reported by the State Enterprise "Information Judicial Systems".

"Please take this information into account when planning your work. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," the statement said.

Earlier, the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that when a person has consented to receive procedural documents at their electronic address in the Unified Judicial Information and Communication System (in the "Electronic Court" system), they reasonably expect to receive the full text of the ruling in electronic form after it is signed by the court, and missing the appeal deadline is not a consequence of unjustified inaction if the person filed the complaint without delay after receiving the court decision. This conclusion was made by the Third Judicial Chamber of the Criminal Court of Cassation of Supreme Court.

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