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How Many Traffic Violation Cameras Are Operating in Ukraine: What the Police Say About the Number of Accidents

22:36, 5 August 2026
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In six months, over 10,000 traffic accidents with fatalities or injuries occurred in Ukraine.
How Many Traffic Violation Cameras Are Operating in Ukraine: What the Police Say About the Number of Accidents
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The automatic traffic violation recording system continues to operate in Ukraine. As of the end of July, 376 control cameras are functioning on the country’s roads.

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Of the total number of cameras, 37 devices were connected to the automated data processing system in 2026, and another 42 in 2025.

From January 1 to July 21, law enforcement issued almost 2.5 million fines for traffic violations recorded automatically, according to the Patrol Police Department.

Fines provided are:

  • for speeding more than 20 km/h over the limit — a fine of 340 UAH;
  • for speeding more than 50 km/h over the limit — 1700 UAH;
  • for violating rules of movement and stopping in the public transport lane — 680 UAH.

At the same time, over 10,000 traffic accidents with fatalities or injuries occurred in Ukraine in six months.

Traffic Accident Statistics for 2025

During 2025, law enforcement registered 25,934 traffic accidents with victims in Ukraine. As a result of these accidents, 3,249 people died, and another 31,898 were injured.

The main causes of accidents with severe consequences included:

  • exceeding safe and established speed limits — 40.8% of all accidents with severe consequences;
  • violations of rules at uncontrolled pedestrian crossings;
  • violations of rules when changing direction;
  • failure to maintain a safe distance;
  • violations of rules at uncontrolled intersections.

The most common types of traffic accidents with victims in 2025 were:

  • collisions — 42.9%;
  • pedestrian hits — 25.7%;
  • hitting obstacles — 12.7%.

Separately, law enforcement recorded 643 accidents caused by driving under the influence. In such accidents, 73 people died, and 857 were injured. Overall, during 2025, police issued 138,047 administrative offense reports under parts 1–4 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Using the automatic recording system, 4,695,171 rulings were issued during 2025. In non-automatic mode, police issued 733,352 rulings.

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