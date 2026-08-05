Ukraine launched preferential leasing for defense industry enterprises: how to join the program

The terms of use of the property, its maintenance, and possible subsequent transfer of ownership are determined by the financial leasing agreement.

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The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has detailed the mechanism of the state preferential financial leasing program for defense industry enterprises. The initiative is designed to help Ukrainian arms manufacturers scale up production without the need to invest significant funds at once in purchasing new equipment.

As noted by the ministry, expanding the production of weapons and military equipment requires substantial investments in machine tools, production lines, transport, automation tools, and production facilities. At the same time, a one-time purchase of such equipment can divert working capital needed for purchasing components, paying salaries, and fulfilling state contracts. That is why one of the key support tools for manufacturers has become financial leasing, which allows an enterprise to obtain the necessary assets for use and pay their cost gradually according to the terms of the agreement.

The state program is available to defense industry enterprises that, at the time of signing the financial leasing agreement, have the status of critically important for the functioning of the economy during a special period in the defense sector.

Applications can be submitted throughout the entire period of martial law. Currently, three authorized leasing banks operate under the program:

Ukreximbank;

PUMB;

MTB BANK.

Financing conditions

The maximum financing amount under one agreement is 500 million hryvnias or the equivalent in foreign currency. The maximum term of the financial leasing agreement is five years.

The lessor’s base fee cannot exceed the UIRD index plus 5 percentage points and at the same time cannot be higher than 23% per annum. The state compensates most of this rate, so the actual costs for the enterprise to pay the fee amount to only 5% per annum.

A one-time commission for arranging financial leasing cannot exceed 0.75% of the financing amount. In addition, the agreement may provide for a deferral of lease payments for up to 12 months.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that the lessor has the right to include expenses for additional services related to the execution of the agreement in the payments. Such expenses are not compensated by the state, so enterprises are advised to carefully assess the full structure of future payments.

What assets can be purchased

The program applies to property necessary for the development, production, repair, modernization, and disposal of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition, and other defense products.

Leasing can be obtained for:

specialized and general-purpose equipment and machines;

technological production lines;

mobile production platforms;

dual-use equipment;

production automation tools;

equipment for the production of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition;

electronic communications and cybersecurity tools;

production and commercial vehicles;

railway cars and buses for production needs;

non-residential real estate used in the enterprise’s economic activity.

At the same time, non-residential premises acquired under the program are prohibited from being transferred to third parties for paid or free use.

How leasing differs from a loan

The ministry explains that loans and financial leasing solve different production tasks. In the case of a loan, the enterprise receives funds and independently purchases the necessary asset, and the bank may require additional collateral.

With financial leasing, the manufacturer receives a ready-to-use object and makes regular lease payments. The terms of use, maintenance, and possible transfer of ownership are defined by the agreement. The choice between a loan and leasing depends on the financial condition of the enterprise, the type of asset, financing conditions, and usage terms.

How to apply

Before contacting the bank, the enterprise needs to determine:

which equipment or property needs to be purchased;

its cost;

the supplier;

the production task that the new asset will solve;

the timing of equipment commissioning;

sources of future lease payments.

After that, the enterprise submits an application and a package of documents to the authorized lessor in paper or electronic form.

The bank assesses the applicant’s financial capacity and the compliance of the leased asset with the program conditions, while the status of a critically important enterprise is verified through the Ministry of Defense. After completing the checks, the parties agree on the final terms and conclude the financial leasing agreement.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrainian defense industry enterprises have received 167 preferential loans totaling over 10 billion hryvnias within the state support program implemented by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defense, 12 of these loans have already been fully repaid by enterprises. The preferential lending program is aimed at helping arms manufacturers develop and scale up production. Defense industry enterprises can attract funds for implementing investment projects and replenishing working capital.