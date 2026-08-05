Not everyone will receive the payment for Independence Day: who needs to contact the Pension Fund of Ukraine to credit the money

Only certain categories of citizens who are not pensioners, do not receive subsidies or benefits, and are not serving in the military need to submit an application.

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In August 2026, Ukrainians entitled to a one-time financial aid for Independence Day will mostly receive it automatically. However, certain categories of citizens must independently contact the Pension Fund of Ukraine, otherwise the payment will not be assigned.

According to the Pension Fund, without submitting an application, funds will be credited to pensioners, including recipients of monthly lifelong financial maintenance, as well as citizens receiving housing subsidies or benefits for utility payments and who are not serving in the military. The aid will be paid together with the pension, subsidy, or benefit.

War veterans currently serving in the military will have the funds transferred through the military units, institutions, or organizations where they serve. For this, information about the veteran status must be available at the place of service.

At the same time, citizens entitled to the payment but who are not pensioners, do not receive housing subsidies or benefits, and are not serving in the military must submit an application to the Pension Fund.

The application can be submitted in person at the Pension Fund service center or the administrative service center (CNAP), sent by mail, or submitted online through the Pension Fund’s electronic services web portal using a qualified electronic signature.

The application must include passport details, the taxpayer identification number, bank account details in IBAN format, and information about the document confirming the right to receive the aid. Copies of the passport and the document confirming the relevant status must also be attached. When applying in person, the original documents must be presented.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", until recently, Ukrainians who worked in countries without bilateral pension agreements with Ukraine often lost the opportunity to use those years for pension entitlement. Even with official employment and payment of contributions to local social insurance systems, such experience was effectively not considered when determining pension rights in Ukraine. The situation changed after amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" came into force in June 2024.