Not Just a Conflict — When Problems at Work Become Mobbing

Mobbing is intentional, regular, and prolonged actions aimed at humiliating an employee, isolating them, or forcing them to leave their job.

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Not every remark from a manager or work dispute is mobbing. At the same time, systematic pressure, humiliation, or creating a hostile atmosphere at the workplace may indicate violations of the employee’s labor rights.

The State Labor Service reminded that mobbing is intentional, regular, and prolonged actions aimed at humiliating an employee, isolating them, or forcing them to leave their job.

Experts have identified six main signs that may indicate mobbing.

Constant humiliation and insults. An employee may be mocked, insulted, threatened, or subjected to derogatory remarks—either personally or in work chats. Deliberate isolation from the team. This refers to situations where a person is not invited to meetings, excluded from work processes, or important information is withheld. Creating obstacles at work. For example, an employee is denied access to documents, equipment, or necessary resources and then blamed for failing to complete tasks. Unjustified overload or devaluation of work. Signs of mobbing may include an excessive number of tasks with unrealistic deadlines or assigning unnecessary work to question the person’s professionalism. Economic pressure. Such actions include unjustified withholding of payments, creating unequal pay conditions, or threats of financial sanctions. Systematic attempts to force resignation. This may involve suggestions to write a resignation letter "of one’s own accord," spreading false information, or constant hints about the need to leave the job.

The State Labor Service emphasized: a single conflict or isolated critical remark is not mobbing. Important factors are the repetition, duration, intentionality of actions, and their focus on humiliating or pushing out the employee.

In case of possible mobbing, employees are advised to document all violations: record dates and circumstances of events, save correspondence and documents, and involve witnesses.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", mobbing in the workplace is not just a conflict between employees or a tense atmosphere at work. It involves systematic psychological humiliation, pressure, bullying, or creating unbearable working conditions that can affect not only a person’s professional activity but also their mental and physical health.

If an employee becomes a victim of mobbing, it is recommended to act consistently and start by gathering evidence. It is advisable to keep screenshots of correspondence, audio recordings of conversations containing insults or humiliation, as well as copies of orders about unjustified withholding of bonuses or other decisions that may indicate pressure or discriminatory treatment.