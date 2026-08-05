NABU and SAP reported suspicion against former Ukrainian ambassador to the USA Olga Stefanishyna

The High Anti-Corruption Court is choosing a preventive measure

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The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have reported suspicion against the former Ukrainian ambassador to the USA Olga Stefanishyna.

Currently, the High Anti-Corruption Court is considering the issue of choosing a preventive measure for her.

At the beginning of the court session, the defense side of Stefanishyna filed a motion to hold the session behind closed doors.

Recall that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 696/2026, which dismissed Olga Stefanishyna from the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America.

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