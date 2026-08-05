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In Kyiv, a young man is suspected of treason for passing data to the Russian Federation for strikes on an enterprise

18:41, 5 August 2026
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A handler instructed a Kyiv resident to collect information about one of the enterprises in Kyiv, on the territory of which UAVs were stored.
In Kyiv, a young man is suspected of treason for passing data to the Russian Federation for strikes on an enterprise
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In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained an 18-year-old resident of Kyiv region suspected of treason under martial law. According to the investigation, the man for money passed information about objects of interest to the Russian side to a representative of the Russian Federation.

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As reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect established contact with a representative of the Russian Federation via Telegram and agreed to carry out tasks for monetary reward.

Initially, the man was assigned to photograph one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers in Kyiv, as well as the surroundings. For the completed task, he received 20 dollars to a cryptocurrency account.

Later, the Russian handler instructed him to collect information about one of the Kyiv enterprises where drones were stored. They were interested in the location of the facility, operational features, and internal infrastructure.

The suspect was to transmit the obtained materials indicating exact coordinates and the time of filming. According to the investigation, this information could have been used by the Russian Federation to prepare strikes on Kyiv.

The man was detained. The court, at the prosecutor’s request, chose detention without bail as a preventive measure.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — treason committed under martial law. If found guilty, he faces from 15 years imprisonment to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Criminal Cassation Court of the Supreme Court clarified that in the actions of a person who committed a single act — participated in illegal elections to an illegal authority created in temporarily occupied territory, but who is not charged with other acts, there is no corpus delicti of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code), since these actions fall under the disposition of Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code and constitute collaboration activity.

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