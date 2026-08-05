Employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Zakarpattia Handcuffed a Military Reservist to a Ladder and Left Him Overnight

An employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center tried to force a man to stay on the territory of the mobilization point.

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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the pre-trial investigation regarding an employee of the temporary mobilization point of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in Zakarpattia region, who is accused of torturing a military reservist.

The indictment has already been sent to court.

According to the investigation, in March 2026, the employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center tried to force a man to stay on the territory of the mobilization point. To do this, as law enforcement officers claim, he used handcuffs and handcuffed the military reservist to a metal ladder, leaving him in that state overnight.

During the investigation, the SBI officers seized official documents and internal inspection materials, interviewed the victim, witnesses, and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine. Investigators also examined recordings from the body cameras of police officers.

The employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center is charged with torture — intentional infliction of severe physical and moral suffering to force a person to act against their will (Part 1, Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article’s sanction provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to six years.

Separately, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing regarding the illegal detention of military reservists by the temporary acting head of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and the head of the military registration unit. Materials concerning these officials have been separated into individual criminal proceedings.

Earlier, the SBI employees informed them of suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty and torture of military reservists.

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