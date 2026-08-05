What is the procedure for correcting errors in the State Register of Real Property Rights

If an error is discovered after the applicant has received the documents, such an error is corrected based on the application of the person whose rights information contains the corresponding error.

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According to Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Property Rights to Real Estate and Their Encumbrances," in case of a technical error (grammatical typo, printing, arithmetic, or other error) made during the entry of information into the State Register of Rights, the state registrar independently corrects it if the documents have not yet been issued to the applicant. This was reminded by the Registration Department of the Khmelnytskyi MRU of the Ministry of Justice.

If an error is discovered after the applicant has received the documents, such an error is corrected based on the application of the person whose rights information contains the corresponding error.

At the same time, correction of errors/information affecting the rights of third parties is carried out only with the consent of such persons or based on a court decision.

The legislation provides for the possibility of correcting such errors/information:

I. Technical error in the State Register of Rights.

Errors can be of the following types:

- due to the fault of the applicant;

- due to the fault of the state registrar.

II. Correction of information in the State Register of Rights in connection with the change of the real estate object’s address.

Such correction is made based on data obtained by the state registrar from the Unified State Electronic System in the field of construction, or documents issued by authorized bodies if the address change occurred before the introduction of the mentioned system.

III. Cancellation of entries in the Register of Ownership Rights to Real Estate.

The Register of Ownership Rights to Real Estate is an integral archival component of the State Register of Rights, containing information about property rights that arose and were registered before 01.01.2013.

Cancellation of entries in the Register of Ownership Rights to Real Estate is carried out upon the application of the person whose entries remain without a cancellation mark, or their heirs (successors).

The existence of such entries is related to the fact that until 22.06.2018, the legislation did not provide a procedure for canceling entries in the archival part during registration actions already in the State Register of Rights.

Therefore, an application for cancellation can be submitted both by a person who continues to be the owner of this property after 2013, and by the previous owner who alienated it but whose ownership record remained uncanceled (their heirs or successors).

Submission of any additional documents is not required, as the state registrar verifies the information in the State Register of Rights.

Correction of errors/information can be carried out by any state registrar of rights or notary, observing the principle of territoriality of state registration (i.e., as a general rule, registration actions regarding ownership rights are carried out within the region where the property is located, except in cases of applying the principle of extraterritoriality provided by the Ministry of Justice Order No. 2179/5 dated 09.06.2023).

The application for correction of errors/information is considered on the day of its registration.

An administrative fee is provided only for correcting a technical error caused by the applicant — in the amount of 130 UAH.

All other types of errors/information are corrected free of charge.

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