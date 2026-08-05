A "Children's Corner" appeared in the Southern City Court of Odessa region, photo

The room was created by court staff using the "Green Room" methodology.

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The Southern City Court of Odessa region announced that a "Children’s Corner" has appeared in the court building.

The new specially equipped room was created by court staff using the "Green Room" methodology to ensure the comfortable stay of children in the court during their parents' participation in court hearings, as well as for the children of court employees.

"This format will help children avoid trauma, maintain trust, and provide psychological comfort to the little ones who, for one reason or another, found themselves in the court institution. The corner is equipped with everything necessary for an interesting pastime. We are working to ensure that justice is not only effective but also compassionate," the court stated.

Photo: yg.od.court.gov.ua

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