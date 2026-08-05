26,000 dollars for rear service: racketeers exposed in Kyiv

The organizer, referring to his connections with the unit command, guaranteed a positive resolution of the issue of transfer to the rear.

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In Kyiv, racketeers were detained who, referring to their connections in military units, promised to help transfer a soldier to one of the rear units. They also guaranteed that during the transfer, he would not be involved in active combat operations. This was reported by the city police.

According to the investigation, a man together with an accomplice agreed to help an acquaintance solve the issue – to transfer his friend from a combat unit to a rear unit. But for this, they asked for 26,000 dollars.

The organizer, referring to his connections with the unit command, guaranteed a positive resolution of this issue. The only condition was that the money had to be handed over to his accomplice.

On July 29, police detained the racketeers. Investigators informed both of suspicion.

The court chose preventive measures for the suspects: the organizer – detention with the right to post bail of almost half a million hryvnias, the accomplice – detention with the right to post bail of 266,240 hryvnias.

The offenders face punishment – up to 12 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

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