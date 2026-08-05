In Kharkiv, a member of expert team for assessing the daily functioning of a person "forgot" to declare cars worth over 3.2 million UAH

A 31-year-old man has been notified of suspicion of declaring false information.

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In Kharkiv, a member of the expert team for assessing the daily functioning of a person at one of the city’s hospitals submitted false information in his annual declaration for 2025.

As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the individual concealed information about vehicles owned by his wife, with whom he lived and shared a household.

"Thus, in the section on valuable movable property, he did not indicate two cars — a 'VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN' and a 'TOYOTA RAV-4 HYBRID.' The total value of these undeclared cars exceeds 3.2 million hryvnias," the statement says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office, the 31-year-old man has been notified of suspicion of declaring false information.

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