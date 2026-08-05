  1. In Ukraine

EU Tightens Import Rules for Animal-Origin Products: What Will Change for Ukrainian Exporters

20:09, 5 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The document takes into account the practice of applying current EU legislation, recommendations from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), as well as recent changes in the field of food safety.
EU Tightens Import Rules for Animal-Origin Products: What Will Change for Ukrainian Exporters
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The European Union is strengthening the rules for importing animal-origin products from third countries. The new requirements concern safety control, raw material traceability, animal identification, as well as the production of meat, dairy, egg, and composite products.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, on July 23, 2026, the European Union published Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2026/1052, which amends the rules for importing animals, germinal material, and animal-origin products from third countries. The document will come into force on August 12, 2026.

The new rules take into account the practice of applying EU legislation, recommendations from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

For Ukrainian producers, this means the need to review production processes, the traceability system of product origin, and the procedure for preparing export documentation.

One of the main changes is the introduction of additional requirements for certain categories of imported products. From now on, the presence of a country on the list of states allowed to export to the EU does not guarantee automatic admission of all products. The European Commission will be able to require additional tests, documents, or certificates regarding the origin of goods, animal vaccination, or other compliance confirmations.

Such requirements may depend not only on the presence of specific diseases but also on the overall veterinary and sanitary status of the country, the effectiveness of the control system, and the response to disease outbreaks.

The updated rules provide stricter requirements for the identification of cloven-hoofed animals, horses, ratites, ornamental and domestic birds. For most animal species, it will be necessary to use electronic transponders or tags according to international ISO standards.

If the electronic identifier does not meet international requirements, the importer must ensure the possibility of its reading. The EU explains that these changes aim to increase transparency in international trade and control the origin of animals.

The European Union is also strengthening control over the origin of raw materials for meat products. If the country of origin of the raw materials does not have the right to export fresh meat to the EU without special conditions, such products will have to undergo an EU-defined processing regime to reduce the risk of disease spread.

The updated rules define new requirements depending on the type of milk and its processing method. If the product is made from a mixture of milk from different animal species, the strictest technological processing requirements will apply.

The EU has also divided dairy products into two categories depending on the origin of the milk. Different levels of veterinary control are provided for certain types of products.

Egg products will only be allowed to be imported from countries or zones where high-pathogenic avian influenza control programs are in place. In addition, the products must undergo special treatment against avian influenza and Newcastle disease. Separate changes concern composite products containing animal-origin ingredients.

When assessing such goods, not only the country of production of the final product will be considered, but also:

  • the origin of dairy and egg ingredients;
  • the place of their technological processing;
  • the veterinary status of all countries involved in the production chain.

For some shelf-stable products at room temperature, the EU has provided simplifications — instead of a veterinary certificate, a private declaration by the market operator may be used, provided certain requirements are met.

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection recommends enterprises supplying products to the EU to:

  • check whether the new rules apply to their products;
  • assess the traceability system of raw materials and ingredients;
  • verify the compliance of animal identification systems with international standards;
  • review production technological processes;
  • update internal control procedures and documentation;
  • pre-approve the issuance of veterinary certificates with territorial bodies of the State Service.

The agency noted that it continues to monitor changes in EU legislation and will inform Ukrainian producers about new requirements to maintain product access to the European market.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", over the past decades, the 150 euro limit for international parcels was a kind of duty-free haven for Ukrainian consumers ordering goods from foreign marketplaces. However, in 2026, the situation changed: the government officially submitted draft law 15460 to parliament, introducing a "European" model of e-commerce taxation.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook, on Instagram and on X to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

07:30, 5 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Citizenship Restoration "Not for Everyone": Why the Bill May Put Former Ukrainians in Unequal Conditions

Parliament may change the rules for restoring citizenship for some former citizens of Ukraine.

Judge Serhiy Chekhov from Kyiv region was reprimanded for inaccurate information in declarations

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice held Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region) accountable for disciplinary responsibility.

Fines will be imposed without warning: The Committee supported fines up to 170 thousand for Russian music, but still does not know how the fine amount will be determined

The Committee supported the introduction of fines up to 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian music without warning and without clear criteria for determining the sanction.

The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court due to systematic violations during case hearings

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice applied a disciplinary sanction to Valentyna Chorna in the form of a submission for dismissal from the judge position.

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]