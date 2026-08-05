EU Tightens Import Rules for Animal-Origin Products: What Will Change for Ukrainian Exporters

The document takes into account the practice of applying current EU legislation, recommendations from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), as well as recent changes in the field of food safety.

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The European Union is strengthening the rules for importing animal-origin products from third countries. The new requirements concern safety control, raw material traceability, animal identification, as well as the production of meat, dairy, egg, and composite products.

According to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, on July 23, 2026, the European Union published Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2026/1052, which amends the rules for importing animals, germinal material, and animal-origin products from third countries. The document will come into force on August 12, 2026.

The new rules take into account the practice of applying EU legislation, recommendations from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

For Ukrainian producers, this means the need to review production processes, the traceability system of product origin, and the procedure for preparing export documentation.

One of the main changes is the introduction of additional requirements for certain categories of imported products. From now on, the presence of a country on the list of states allowed to export to the EU does not guarantee automatic admission of all products. The European Commission will be able to require additional tests, documents, or certificates regarding the origin of goods, animal vaccination, or other compliance confirmations.

Such requirements may depend not only on the presence of specific diseases but also on the overall veterinary and sanitary status of the country, the effectiveness of the control system, and the response to disease outbreaks.

The updated rules provide stricter requirements for the identification of cloven-hoofed animals, horses, ratites, ornamental and domestic birds. For most animal species, it will be necessary to use electronic transponders or tags according to international ISO standards.

If the electronic identifier does not meet international requirements, the importer must ensure the possibility of its reading. The EU explains that these changes aim to increase transparency in international trade and control the origin of animals.

The European Union is also strengthening control over the origin of raw materials for meat products. If the country of origin of the raw materials does not have the right to export fresh meat to the EU without special conditions, such products will have to undergo an EU-defined processing regime to reduce the risk of disease spread.

The updated rules define new requirements depending on the type of milk and its processing method. If the product is made from a mixture of milk from different animal species, the strictest technological processing requirements will apply.

The EU has also divided dairy products into two categories depending on the origin of the milk. Different levels of veterinary control are provided for certain types of products.

Egg products will only be allowed to be imported from countries or zones where high-pathogenic avian influenza control programs are in place. In addition, the products must undergo special treatment against avian influenza and Newcastle disease. Separate changes concern composite products containing animal-origin ingredients.

When assessing such goods, not only the country of production of the final product will be considered, but also:

the origin of dairy and egg ingredients;

the place of their technological processing;

the veterinary status of all countries involved in the production chain.

For some shelf-stable products at room temperature, the EU has provided simplifications — instead of a veterinary certificate, a private declaration by the market operator may be used, provided certain requirements are met.

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection recommends enterprises supplying products to the EU to:

check whether the new rules apply to their products;

assess the traceability system of raw materials and ingredients;

verify the compliance of animal identification systems with international standards;

review production technological processes;

update internal control procedures and documentation;

pre-approve the issuance of veterinary certificates with territorial bodies of the State Service.

The agency noted that it continues to monitor changes in EU legislation and will inform Ukrainian producers about new requirements to maintain product access to the European market.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", over the past decades, the 150 euro limit for international parcels was a kind of duty-free haven for Ukrainian consumers ordering goods from foreign marketplaces. However, in 2026, the situation changed: the government officially submitted draft law 15460 to parliament, introducing a "European" model of e-commerce taxation.