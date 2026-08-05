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The deadlines for the postgraduate admission campaign in Ukraine have been extended — new schedule

20:27, 5 August 2026
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Higher education institutions can also conduct additional enrollment for postgraduate studies on contract basis.
The deadlines for the postgraduate admission campaign in Ukraine have been extended — new schedule
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The deadlines for the postgraduate admission campaign in Ukraine have been extended. This decision is intended to give young researchers more time to submit applications, register for entrance exams, and undergo the competitive selection process.

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The updated schedule provides that applicants can submit documents to participate in the competition and register for the specialty entrance exam until September 7 inclusive, by 6:00 PM.

Entrance exams in the specialty and other assessments provided by higher education institutions will take place from September 8 to 21.

After the exams are completed, universities will begin forming ranking lists. Recommendations for enrollment will start from September 22.

Applicants who receive recommendations for budget-funded places must fulfill the necessary requirements for enrollment. Updating the list of recommended candidates in case of budget place vacancies will continue until September 26.

Enrollment of applicants to postgraduate studies who have met all necessary conditions must be completed by September 28.

Additionally, higher education institutions may conduct additional enrollment for postgraduate studies on a contract basis. Such enrollment may start no earlier than September 29, with specific deadlines determined independently by universities in their admission rules.

Enrollment during the additional admission must be completed no later than October 15.

As previously reported by «Sudovo-Yuridychna Hazeta», on July 14, the main session of the External Independent Evaluation and External Internal Evaluation for admission to postgraduate studies started. This was announced by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. Applicants must score at least 300 points across two blocks of the EIE (general educational competence test and foreign language) to participate in the competitive selection.

One more mandatory stage lies ahead — the specialty entrance exam at the higher education institution. Its result accounts for 60% of the competitive score.

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